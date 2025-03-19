Facebook

Researchers from Cambridge University have developed a first-of-its-kind test that can pick up “zombie cells”, linked to the early stages of lung cancer.

By detecting these aging (senescent) cells in urine samples, this new method could offer a non-invasive, cost-effective way to spot lung cancer before it takes hold​.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The disease is notorious for evading early detection because clear symptoms typically only appear in its advanced stages. By the time a diagnosis is made, treatment options are limited, and survival rates plummet.

Early detection of lung cancer could mean the difference between life and death. But current diagnostic methods — like biopsies and imaging scans — often catch the disease too late. This is where the breakthrough comes in, leveraging a nanoparticle-based tool capable of identifying aging cells that fuel cancer progression​.

Zombie cells

In our bodies, cells age and sometimes stop dividing — a process known as senescence. While this natural mechanism can prevent damaged cells from becoming cancerous, these senescent cells don’t always disappear. Instead, they linger and secrete harmful substances, fueling inflammation, tissue damage, and even cancer progression. These are the so-called “zombie cells.”

Detecting zombie cells in living tissues has been a major challenge. Current methods are invasive, relying on biopsies and tissue staining, or are limited by imaging depth and specificity​. This new nanoprobe offers a non-invasive alternative with high accuracy.

The technique uses an injectable sensor. If zombie cells are around, the sensor interacts with them and releases a compound that’s easily detectable.

“Early detection of cancer requires cost-effective tools and strategies that enable detection to happen quickly and accurately,” said Ljiljana Fruk, from the University of Cambridge. “We designed a test based on peptide-cleaving proteins, which are found at higher levels in the presence of zombie cells, and in turn appear in the early stages of cancer.

“Ultimately, we want to develop a urine test that could help doctors identify signs of the early stages of cancer — potentially months or even years before noticeable symptoms appear.”

How it works

The Cambridge team designed the sensor by combining two key components:

Polydopamine (PDA): A stable, biocompatible material that serves as a platform for detecting senescent cells​. Indocyanine Green (ICG): A dye approved by the FDA for medical imaging, which accumulates in aging cells due to their higher lysosome content​.

They created a PDA-ICG nanoprobe by combining these two components and this is taken in by senescent cells. The nanoprobe highlights these cells through a technique known as photoacoustic imaging (PAI). When exposed to light, the probe generates sound waves, making these cells easy to visualize​.

The PDA-ICG nanoprobe is designed to be stable and long-lasting. Unlike traditional ICG dyes, which degrade quickly under light, the PDA core protects the dye, allowing for extended analysis and accurate detection​. In tests, the nanoprobe showed a 2.5-fold increase in detection signal compared to ICG alone​.

“By monitoring the colour of urine after the injection of the probe we can say if cells are present in lungs that would indicate the early signs of pathological changes that might lead to cancer,” Fruk said.

How far is this from clinical trials?

Because senescence occurs in early cancer stages, detecting these cells through a simple urine test could lead to earlier interventions​. This could dramatically improve survival rates by allowing treatments to start before the cancer advances.

While the initial results are promising, more research is needed before the urine test is available to the public. The Cambridge team plans to conduct animal studies and eventually clinical trials to ensure the test’s safety and efficacy​.

“We have almost completed a functional urine test to detect ‘zombie’ cells in lung cancer, which will spot cancer earlier and avoid the need for invasive procedures, but this test does have the potential for other cancers,” she said. “Developing more efficient cancer treatments requires earlier detection and better therapies, but also work with other disciplines for a more holistic view of the disease, which is an essential part of my research.”

So likely, we’re still a few years away from this reaching clinical trials. However, researchers are optimistic. In a world where early detection is crucial, this innovation could pave the way for better outcomes, more personalized treatments, and, ultimately, longer lives.

The study was published in Nature Scientific Reports.

