Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine sheds light on how a physician’s gender might affect hospital outcomes differently for male and female patients. This large-scale study analyzed Medicare data from 2016 to 2019, examining medical outcomes of elderly patients hospitalized for various conditions.

The study focused on two main outcomes: the likelihood of dying within 30 days of hospital admission and the likelihood of being readmitted within the same period. The analysis included over 776,000 patients and around 42,000 physicians.

Notably, the results showed that female patients had slightly lower mortality rates and readmission rates when treated by female physicians. Specifically, the mortality rate for female patients was about 0.24 percentage points lower when their physician was female compared to male. This means that for every 1,000 female patients treated, approximately 2 to 3 fewer died within 30 days of admission when cared for by a female doctor. For male patients, the physician’s sex did not significantly affect outcomes.

“The treatment by female physicians was beneficial for both patient sexes, but the benefit was larger for female patients,” lead author Atsushi Miyawaki, University of Tokyo senior assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Research, told ZME Science. More specifically, Miyawaki stated it was “statistically and clinically significant, only for female patients.”

The study also found that female patients had lower readmission rates when treated by female physicians.

Why physician gender matters

The study’s findings that female physicians may achieve better outcomes for female patients may be attributed to several factors.

Female physicians often employ more patient-centered communication styles. This approach fosters a two-way dialogue where patients may feel more involved and heard in their care decisions. Such interactions can lead to more accurate and tailored treatment plans when patients feel freer to discuss symptoms and concerns openly.

Female doctors may also be more adept at recognizing and validating the concerns of other women. This can be crucial in diagnosing and managing conditions effectively. Studies have indicated that effective communication is linked to better adherence to treatment plans and overall patient satisfaction, which could indirectly influence outcomes like mortality and readmission rates.

Patients may also experience less discomfort and more trust when discussing sensitive issues with female physicians. This can be particularly true in cases involving reproductive health, mental health, or chronic illnesses that require discussing very personal symptoms or experiences.

In some cultures, discussing certain health issues with a male doctor might be considered inappropriate or be uncomfortable for women. Naturally, this can lead to crucial health details being omitted during consultations. Female physicians may mitigate this barrier by allowing women to freely discuss their health concerns without fearing judgment or discomfort.

Beyond this, studies have shown that conditions like heart disease, stroke, and autoimmune diseases often present differently in women than in men. Female physicians and surgeons may be more attuned to these differences, leading to more accurate and timely diagnoses.

There is also evidence suggesting that gender biases in healthcare can lead to disparities in how pain and symptoms are perceived and treated. Female physicians may be more aware of these biases and actively work to counteract them. In this way, they would ensure that female patients receive appropriate and effective care.

Its significance for healthcare

These findings emphasize the potential advantages of increasing the number of female physicians in hospitals, especially for improving healthcare outcomes for female patients. They also underscore the importance of ensuring that all doctors, regardless of sex, receive training that emphasizes effective communication and bias awareness.

“From this study, I hope that our society can further recognize that female and male physicians practice differently, especially with female patients possibly due to implicit gender bias among the medical community,” Miyawaki said. “Doing so would reduce such bias against prospective patients.”

This study contributes to a growing body of evidence suggesting that a physician’s sex can influence healthcare outcomes. For female patients, especially, being treated by a female doctor could lead to higher-quality care and improved health outcomes. As the healthcare industry strives for equity and equality, understanding the dynamics between physician sex and patient outcomes will be crucial.

