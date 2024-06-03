Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

The drawings depict hunters and gladiators. Credit: Facebook, Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

Archaeologists in Italy unearthed a fascinating window into childhood in ancient Rome: 2,000-year-old charcoal drawings believed to be made by children. However, these weren’t innocent doodles of animals and family life. Rather, the ancient graffiti from Pompeii depicts violent scenes of gladiators and hunters.

Historians note that these images illustrate the regularity with which children witnessed brutal spectacles in Roman arenas.

“Exposure to extreme forms of violence, even of young children (estimated between 5 and 7 years old), does not seem to be a problem only nowadays, between video games and social media,” said a spokesperson of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, which made the discovery on May 28.

The Marked Walls of Pompeii

The charcoal doodles were found on a wall along Pompeii’s main street Via dell’Abbondanza. The wall was part of a courtyard, an area that archaeologists believe was a frequented play area for children.

Pompeii was an ancient Roman city near modern-day Naples, which met a tragic end in 79 AD when Mount Vesuvius erupted. The volcanic ash and pumice rapidly buried the city, freezing it in time. This catastrophe nevertheless had the unintended effect of creating a time capsule and a gold mine for archaeologists. The site has remarkably well-preserved buildings, artifacts, and even the poignant remnants of its inhabitants. It offers an unparalleled snapshot of Roman life.

The sudden disaster halted everyday activities, leaving behind well-preserved frescoes, mosaics, and household items. This even includes graffiti etched on the walls of homes, bars, and even brothels of the city. This graffiti was remarkably familiar, showing that some things truly never change.

For instance, one wholesome marking on a Pompeii wall proclaimed “We two dear men, friends forever, were here. If you want to know our names, they are Gaius and Aulus.” Other graffiti features political messages such as critiques of Emperor Nero, perhaps not too different from the kind you see plastered across modern cities, bemoaning local leaders. And, of course, Pompeii had its fair share of rascals. One timeless bit of graffiti reads: “Defecator, may everything turn out okay so that you can leave this place.”

The drawings shed light on childhood in ancient Rome. Credit: Facebook, Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

A Glimpse into Ancient Roman Childhood

The new findings unveil previously unknown wall drawings, shedding light on a rather obscure facet of history: childhood in the urban Roman empire. The drawings — thought to be created by children aged 5 to 7 — depict violent scenes. They include gladiators, hunters, a ball game, a boxing match, and the outline of a small hand. Unlike today’s children who may draw violent scenes from what they saw on TV or in a game, Pompeii’s children were probably intimately familiar with this violence.

“We came to the conclusion that these drawings of gladiators and animal hunters were made after a direct vision of the facts, not after a pictorial model,” archaeologist Gabriel Zuchtriegel said in an interview. “And they are very young children of 6 or 7 years old, as can be seen from the human figures drawn as cephalopods, that is, the legs and arms that come directly out of the head. Even today, little children draw like this.”

“It is understood that here in Pompeii, even very young children were exposed to an extreme form of violence between men, between men and animals in the arena, in the amphitheater of the ancient city,” Zuchtriegel added, who collaborated with psychologists from the University of Naples to explore the significance of the Pompeii doodles.

Brutal Societal Norms

Violence in ancient Rome was a pervasive aspect of both public and private life, reflecting the society’s values and structures. Gladiatorial games, one of the most famous manifestations of Roman violence, were held in grand arenas like the Colosseum. During these events, trained gladiators, often slaves or prisoners of war, fought to the death for the entertainment of the masses. These fights underscored a culture that celebrated martial prowess and brutality. Public executions and animal hunts further showcased the Roman appetite for bloodshed, making violence a spectacle that reinforced social hierarchies and state power.

In addition to public spectacles, violence was ingrained in the political and social fabric of Rome. Political conflicts frequently escalated into riots and assassinations, with leaders like Julius Caesar often meeting violent ends. The Roman legal system also employed corporal punishment and executions to maintain order and discipline. Domestically, the patriarchal structure allowed for considerable violence within households, where the paterfamilias wielded near-absolute authority. This environment of sanctioned brutality shaped a society that viewed violence as a tool for control, entertainment, and maintaining social order.

These drawings now offer a unique glimpse into the impact of this kind of pervasive violence on the minds of young children.

Was this helpful? Thanks for your feedback!