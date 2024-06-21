Facebook

The restored lorica squamata armor discovered at an archaeological site in Turkey. Credit: Erzurum Regional Restoration and Conservation Laboratory.

In 2020, archaeologists discovered a one-of-a-kind piece of history in the ancient city of Satala, Türkiye. They found a well-preserved suit of lorica squamata armor, once worn by a soldier in the Roman legions. This type of “scale armor” was popular among high-ranking Roman officers and standard bearers during the first and second centuries C.E.

The unearthed armor, though remarkably intact for its age, was coated in mud and desperately required cleaning and restoration. Now, after a labor of love, the Erzurum Restoration and Conservation Laboratory has revealed what the armor looks like restored to its original form — a truly amazing piece of history. It’s the only surviving example of an intact lorica squamata.

A monumental discovery from the Roman age

What the armor looked like encased in layers of dirt before it was restored. Credit: Turkish Ministry of Culture.

The Roman armor stayed buried for centuries near what was once the Roman Empire’s eastern border. Following its excavation, it was transported to the Erzurum Regional Restoration and Conservation Laboratory for analysis and restoration.

Restoring the lorica squamata was no small feat. The armor was caked in mud and grime, and at this point, it was not clear what kind of armor or how well-preserved it was. However, the researchers performed X-ray and tomography scans, which digitally removed the grime, revealing the nature of the armor and that the scales were still intact.

“Such armor rarely survives to the present day,” reads a statement from the Erzurum Restoration and Conservation Regional Laboratory. “The detailed X-ray results indicated that the armor was almost entirely intact. Through rigorous efforts over three years at the Erzurum Restoration and Conservation Laboratory, each plate of the armor was carefully cataloged, conserved and restored to its original form. The armor was reassembled on a mannequin to reflect its original appearance, standing once more in its full glory.”

Over the next three years, researchers carefully cataloged each individual plate. They cleaned and repaired the scales before reattaching them to the leather or cloth backing. This was a painstaking process but it was well worth it, allowing us to witness the craftsmanship of ancient Rome centuries after the mighty empire fell.

🛡️ Satala Antik Kenti'nde Büyüleyici Bir Keşif! 🛡️



Gümüşhane'nin tarihî hazinesi Satala Antik Kenti'nde 2020 yılında bulunan Roma lejyoner zırhı, tam 3 yıl süren özenli çalışmalarla restore edildi.



Erzurum Restorasyon ve Konservasyon Bölge Laboratuvarı'nda uzman ellerde yeniden… pic.twitter.com/s9gjwv2Mbm — Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (@MehmetNuriErsoy) June 19, 2024

The restored armor now stands as the only known example of its kind from the Late Roman Period, providing invaluable insight into the military history of ancient Rome. This particular piece was worn by a warrior of the 15th Legion, not too long before the once mighty city of Rome fell in 476 CE, German chieftain Odoacer deposed the last Roman emperor of the West, Romulus Augustulus.

For centuries, Roman legionaries wore the lorica segmentata — this is the segmented cuirass, which is often depicted in artworks of Roman legionaries. If you saw the movie Gladiator, this is the armor worn by Maximus Decimus Meridius played by Russel Crowe. It was constructed from horizontal metal bands linked by leather straps, offering a good degree of protection for the torso. Later, craftsmen came up with the lorica squamata, a scale armor made from hundreds of small scale-like metal plates — typically iron or bass — sewn onto a fabric backing.

A historical reconstruction showing what the lorica squamata would have looked like at its peak. Credit: Roman Times.

The scales, often less than a millimeter thick, provided a balance of protection and flexibility. The lorica squamata’s design featured overlapping scales linked in rows, sometimes tinned or given a white metal finish for additional durability and aesthetic appeal. This overlapping design, while generally protective, was occasionally criticized for its vulnerability to upward thrusts.

The only surviving lorica squamata was found at the archaeological site of Satala. Credit: Gumushane Turkiye.

Besides the lorica squamata and the lorica segmentata, the Romans also used the lorica hamata (chainmail) and the lorica plumata (a cuirass in which the scales are feather-shaped). Each type served different needs based on availability, cost, and the specific tactical requirements of the Roman legions.

Despite its advantages, the lorica squamata was not the most common armor in the Roman arsenal. It had a labor-intensive production process, making it too expensive for common legionaries to afford. However, its unique appearance and practical design ensured its place in the military toolkit. The armor seems to have been favored by standard bearers, auxiliary troops, and even cavalrymen for its flexibility and breathability

