Divers study the world’s largest coral colony. Credit: National Geographic Pristine Seas.

In the crystal-clear waters off the Solomon Islands, where maps suggest shipwrecks lie waiting to be discovered, scientists recently uncovered a living marvel that defies all expectations. What appeared to be the dark outline of a submerged vessel turned out to be the largest coral ever recorded.

A Colossal Coral, Hiding in Plain Sight

The discovery, made by the National Geographic Pristine Seas expedition in October 2024, is a single coral colony measuring an astonishing 34 meters wide, 32 meters long, and 5.5 meters high (111 by 104 feet, and 15 feet tall). To put it into perspective, it’s longer than a blue whale and three times the size of the “Big Momma” coral, the previous record-holder in American Samoa.

Manu San Félix, a cinematographer and diver with the Pristine Seas team, initially thought he saw a wreckage. “I went diving in a place where the map said there was a shipwreck and then I saw something,” he recalled. But as he and his son Inigo descended 42 feet, they realized they were witnessing a “cathedral underwater.”

“Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly one billion little polyps, pulsing with life and color,” said Enric Sala, National Geographic Explorer in Residence.

The coral, identified as Pavona clavus, or “shoulder blade coral,” is thought to be between 300 and 500 years old. It’s a product of centuries of growth by countless polyps, each one a tiny creature contributing to a vast, interconnected organism.

Survival Amidst Rising Threats

The Solomon Islands’ coral stands resilient in a world where many reefs are collapsing under the pressures of climate change, pollution, and overfishing. Corals are sensitive creatures. When ocean temperatures rise, corals expel the algae that give them color and nutrients — a process known as bleaching. Without these algae, corals are more vulnerable to disease and death.

“Globally, coral is facing severe pressures as oceans warm with climate change,” said Eric Brown, a coral scientist on the expedition. Yet, this coral’s sheer size and health is a silver lining. Situated in deeper, cooler waters, it may be better protected from the higher temperatures that have devastated shallow reefs.

“Witnessing this large, healthy coral oasis in slightly deeper waters is a beacon of hope,” Brown noted.

Even the most resilient coral is not immune to human impacts. Pollution, particularly from logging, affects nearby waters, threatening the delicate balance of the region’s marine life. The Solomon Islands’ Climate Minister, Trevor Manemahaga, underscored the importance of protecting these ecosystems. “We rely mostly on marine resources for economic survival,” he said. “It’s very crucial for our economy to make sure our coral is not exploited.”

A Call for the Future

This coral has survived for centuries, growing through eras marked by human history and environmental change. As Manu San Félix reflected, “I thought, ‘Wow, this was here when Napoleon was alive.'”

Such discoveries not only stir wonder but also provide a valuable record of the ocean’s past. By studying the coral’s growth patterns, scientists hope to learn more about historical oceanic conditions, such as what the water’s temperature and acidity were like a hundred or two hundred years ago — clues that may inform efforts to protect today’s vulnerable reefs.

Collin Beck, a senior official from the Solomon Islands, expressed optimism about what this discovery means for the future. “There is so much to learn about the richness of marine life and the ocean ecosystem, but this finding opens doors of knowledge.”

For now, this sprawling, living cathedral lies undisturbed, a reminder of the ocean’s wonders. It is a testament to what remains undiscovered, and what could be lost if we fail to act.

“Finding this mega coral,” Sala said, “is like discovering the tallest tree on Earth. This discovery rekindles our sense of awe and wonder about the ocean.”