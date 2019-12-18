From the waters of Antarctica to the food we eat, microplastics are all over the place, with scientists still trying to understand the consequences they have for the environment and our health.

Microplastics are everywhere, and they’re probably also in the pristine white snow.

Any piece of plastic under the size of five millimeters (0.2 inches) is considered a microplastic. Microplastics can be produced at that size, or come from the degradation of larger pieces.

They enter ecosystems from different sources such as cosmetics and clothing and even eaten by all of us without being aware of it.

Researchers first believed microplastics were transported mainly by water, but that turned out to not be the case.

A 2017 study showed microplastics are even in our drinking water, with the US having the highest contamination rate. But now it has become clear that they can also be transported by wind, ending up in the snow.

The first studies detailing wind transport appeared earlier this year. In April, a group of researchers from France and Scotland discovered microplastic in the Pyrenees, which had been blown in on the wind from Barcelona. Just a few months later, researchers found them in the snow of the Swiss Alps and the Arctic, likely transported by the wind.

On what was the most recent study, researchers from the Desert Research Institute of Reno also found microplastics in the snow of the Sierra Nevadas mountains in California.

This means there’s plenty of microplastics in the air — enough to be considered a type of air pollution — and yes, that also means there’s probably microplastics in snow.

The researchers that worked on the snow of the Alps and the Artic found an average of 1.760 microplastic particles per liter of snow that had fallen on icebergs between Greenland and Norway. The number was much higher in the European Alps locations, with 24.600 particles per liter on average.

The role of microplastics in the snow hasn’t received much attention from researchers so far. That’s why, for example, Columbia University has created a citizen science project called PlastiX-Snow Citizen Science to collect data on this. They hope to get samples of snow meltwater from people all over the US.