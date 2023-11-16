At a cost that doesn’t break the bank, Fezibo managed to build a sturdy standing desk that goes from standing to sitting at the click of a button. Whether it’s for personal use (at home) or at a shared office, this is a solid option that makes standing much easier. I’d say this desk is not just a piece of furniture; it’s an investment in your productivity, health, and comfort.

Like millions of other people, my work involves a lot of sitting (and typing). Sitting is not good for you; we know this, and we’ve known it for years. But if your work involves using a computer for hours on end, what can you do? Well, you could try standing.

Standing desks have been a thing for years now. The idea is simple and straightforward: instead of sitting down, you’re standing. It’s healthier for you, you integrate some “exercise” (well, standing), all while doing your desk work. But like anyone who’s used a standing desk for a few days (or even a few hours) can tell you, it can be tiring or annoying at times. This is exactly when an adjustable standing desk comes in handy. You want to stand, you raise it; you want to sit, you lower it.

This was, to me, the main appeal of the Fezibo standing desk. The fact that it was sturdy enough for my cats to jump on it without budging was a bonus.

Installing the standing desk

When Fezibo sent me the desk, I didn’t really know what to expect. Installing a desk that has some electricals in it (for raising and lowering) sounds complicated.

But it was pretty straightforward.

It comes with Ikea-like instructions with pictures — and there’s an extra piece for every nail and small component you get, which is a nice peace-of-mind addition. I’ve lost way too many small parts so extras are definitely appreciated. It took us (two people) around one hour to install it. I’d recommend you have someone to help you with the installation. You can do it as a one-person job, but it’s easier with a second pair of hands.

In addition to the frame and the desktop, there’s a motor for raising the desk up and down, a small console for controlling it, and a few parts for cable management. After that, you’re good to go.

What you get with the Fezibo standing desk

First, we tested the raising and lowering mechanism. It’s simple and easy to use. There’s an Up and Down button that raises and lowers the desk. There’s a display that shows the height, as well as a maximum and a minimum height you can raise it to. Yes, it works if you’re very tall or not very tall.

One of the Fezibo desk’s crowning features is its adjustability. With a smooth and quiet motor, transitioning from sitting to standing is as effortless as a gentle push of a button. The range of height adjustment accommodates various user heights, making it a versatile choice for shared workspaces.

There are four programs you can use to save presets, which makes it very suitable for multiple users — or if you sometimes want it higher, sometimes lower. The height-shifting process itself is fast and seamless. The smooth transition between heights is not just about changing postures; it’s about fostering a dynamic work environment that fits your needs if you use it in an office. For instance, if you have an office where people take a lot of phone calls there’s no disruption.

The cable management part is basic, but it gets the job done. I use the desk for a computer and multiple screens, so I do have a bunch of cables floating around. I sorted them pretty easily.

Also, as I’ve never used a standing desk before, I wasn’t sure what height I wanted it at. I trialed several heights before finding what works best for me. Honestly, I really wouldn’t get a fixed standing desk with what I’ve learned.

Ultimately, after some trial and error, I found what heights work best and saved them as profiles. I’m probably not going to change them anytime soon.

The small console can be used to lift or lower the desk, set up profiles, or set up an alarm against sitting down too long.

Standing desk customization

A common concern with standing desks is their stability, especially at higher elevations. Fezibo addresses this with a robust frame and a solid desktop. Even at its tallest setting, the desk remains steadfast, providing a reliable foundation for your work essentials. The build quality is evident not just in its stability but also in the durability of the materials used.

The desk’s surface is spacious, accommodating your laptop, monitors, and the myriad of items that make up your workday arsenal. Granted, you can customize what desktop you get. They come in a range of different sizes and designs, I would recommend getting one of the bigger ones if you can fit it in.

If you care a lot about aesthetics, there are also a bunch of different designs you can opt for. I got the basic version because I prefer to keep my office on the minimalistic side, but there’s an option that fits into pretty much any room.

Fezibo standing desk price and build quality

What really surprised me the most was the build quality. My option only has two legs and a bar that runs between them. Especially given the price, I was expecting some flimsiness. But there is no flimsiness. Forget the adjustable part for a moment: this is an honest, well-built desk.

I usually work from home, and I have cats. As any cat owner will tell you, their desk is not off-limits for our fluffy friends. So I was worried, especially in the standing form, that it would be unstable or wobbly. I barely even feel it when one cat jumps on it. I’ve worked with two cats sleeping comfortably on the desk, and still doing my work.

When it comes to pricing, the Fezibo Standing Desk sits comfortably in the mid-range bracket. It’s not the cheapest option available, but it’s not on the expensive side as well. It’s affordable, but not the cheapest option on the market. In my view, its combination of features, build quality, and ergonomic benefits justify the investment. In the long run, the desk’s contribution to your health and productivity may well outweigh its initial cost.

The warranty and return policy seem robust. I haven’t used them because we got sent a review copy but the policy does look reasonable.

What we look for when reviewing a desk

The Fezibo standing desk fared excellently in the first six categories. For all purposes I can imagine, it’s an excellent desk and I recommend it. However, I couldn’t find a sustainability policy or a clear mention of focusing on sustainability.

The bottom line

In conclusion, the Fezibo adjustable electric standing desk stands out as an example of how thoughtful design can make a significant difference in everyday work life. From its ergonomic benefits, such as reducing the risk of long-term health issues associated with prolonged sitting, to its functional adaptability for various users and tasks, this desk does what it needs to do and does it really well.

I didn’t think I’d be switching to a standing desk, but I’ll be using this desk in the future.