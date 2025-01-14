Facebook

Octopus tetricus in a bottle. Image credits: John Turnbull.

Octopuses are naturally curious and highly intelligent. They often explore their surroundings, using their soft, boneless bodies to squeeze into tight spaces. They do this both to stay safe and due to their curiosity to investigate objects for potential use.

In the wild, octopuses have been seen hiding in discarded bottles, cans, and even coconut shells. But few have been as impressive as this little octopus.

Note the color change at 0:17.

Science blogger Mike Lisieski took this footage in 2010, showcasing how octopuses can manouver themselves through tight spaces, whenever they are trying to get rid of predators, of even hunting. As a matter of fact, it’s a common practice for aquariums with octopuses to arrange mazes for them, putting up food prizes, to keep their brains entertained while in captivity.

This is far from the only instance of an octopus hiding in a bottle. Two years ago, a diver found a very similar instance (see video below). Unfortunately, the human impact on oceans means that octopuses often encounter trash like bottles and cans. Numerous videos have shown octopuses adopting glass jars or metal cans as temporary shelters. While this does highlight just how resourceful octopuses can be, it’s also a sobering reminder of marine pollution.

It’s not just bottles, either. Octopuses can squeeze in and out of all sorts of objects, and they have the intelligence to understand how to use their surrounding environment. They can also escape containment with striking ability.

One memorable story involves an octopus nicknamed “Inky” who lived in New Zealand’s National Aquarium. Inky became a sensation when he managed to escape his tank by squeezing through a tiny gap, crawling across the floor, and slipping into a drainpipe that led to the ocean.

Similarly, in laboratory settings, octopuses have demonstrated the ability to unscrew jar lids to retrieve food. In one experiment, a scientist placed a crab inside a jar and handed it to an octopus. The octopus quickly figured out how to unscrew the lid, earning its dinner.

Ultimately, the octopuses’ ability is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary intelligence they have. Their ability to solve problems, use tools, and adapt to challenges in their environment challenges our understanding of cognition and raises profound questions about the nature of intelligence itself. Whether they’re escaping tanks, unscrewing jars, or hiding in discarded bottles, octopuses demonstrate a blend of curiosity, creativity, and resilience that underscores the urgency of protecting the fragile ecosystems they call home.