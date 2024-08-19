Facebook

Cougars (or mountain lions) are some of the most elusive and powerful predators in North America. Despite their hunting prowess, these majestic creatures are also vulnerable to dangers posed by human activities. One of the most distressing scenarios is when a cougar becomes caught in a trap, often set for other animals. What would you do if you found a cougar caught in a trap? Don’t take on the task yourself, just call the professionals. Here’s how they handle it:

The trapped animal is in pain and furious, and no doubt a less experienced savior would have been torn to shreds despite good intentions. Cougars, also known as pumas and mountain lions are some of the biggest, heaviest, and most dangerous felines in the world. Yet with careful management, the animal can be safely released — safely both for its own sake and for the sake of its saviors.

Cougars caught in traps can suffer from severe injuries, stress, and even death if not quickly rescued. The powerful legs of a cougar can be broken or severely damaged in a leg-hold trap, while snares can cause suffocation or deep wounds. The longer the animal remains trapped, the greater the risk of permanent injury or death.

Research shows that traps are a bigger problem than you think. In one study, most studied cougars were killed by anthropogenic sources, and traps are a big part of that. Even those who managed to escape or were released from traps suffered wounds that reduced their chance of survival.

“Given anthropogenic sources of mortality accounted for 100% of recorded mortality of adult females, mortality from non-target trapping is likely additive to other sources of mortality in our study area. We recommend regulatory agencies consider the possibility of unintentional take and potential for reduced long-term survival of females where these large fields are sympatric with bobcats, and trapping of bobcats with foothold traps is a legal activity,” write the study authors, led by Alyson M. Andreasen from the University of Nevada Reno.

This is not the only spectacular mountain lion trap release. Using catch poles, Idaho Fish and Game officers released a mountain lion accidentally caught in a trap.

Another cougar trap rescue case happened in Utah. The trapper was hoping for something else in his trap. After a couple of failed attempts, he manages to get the noose over the lion’s head to control the furious animal and with great care, releases the trap and sets the animal free.

Rescuing a trapped cougar is a complex and dangerous task that requires expertise, careful planning, and a deep understanding of the animal’s behavior.

These powerful predators, while capable of surviving in harsh environments, are not immune to the consequences of human encroachment. As we continue to share the land with these majestic creatures, it is our responsibility to ensure that they can live safely in their natural habitats.

