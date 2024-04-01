Facebook

King William I mounted, with sword and shield, accompanied by knights and soldiers. The arms of England appear on his surcoat, shield, and the trappings on his horse. Credit: The British Library Board, Cotton Claudius D. II.

Well now, here’s a fun fact about Britain: according to investigative journalist Kevin Cahill, in the UK and Ireland, 70% of land is still owned by less than 1% of the population. In his book Who Owns Britain, Cahill argues that 0.3% of the British population owns 66% of the country, and these 160,000 families who own two-thirds of Great Britain largely descend from the army of William the Conqueror — the first Norman King of England who first conquered the country in 1066.

Cahill’s research traces the roots of current land ownership patterns back to the Norman Conquest of 1066. In the book, he explains that the introduction of the feudal system by William the Conqueror saw the Crown claiming ownership of all land, which was then parcelled out to loyal nobles. This moment basically set the stage for a legacy of concentrated land ownership. Strikingly, this one decision by a king in the 11th century still greatly affects the UK now.

This accumulation of wealth in the hands of the few continued. Despite subsequent changes in society and governance, the foundational structures of landholding established in this era have shown remarkable endurance. Cahill illustrates how, over the centuries, laws and practices have evolved to protect and perpetuate the land holdings of the aristocracy and elite, often at the expense of broader public ownership and access. It’s classic inequality applied over a millennium.

Cahill’s analysis concludes that the aristocracy and large estates still control a substantial portion of Britain’s land. Additionally, institutions such as the Church of England, the Crown Estate, and several large corporations hold significant tracts of land. This concentration is not merely a matter of historical interest. It’s an important part of what’s driving housing affordability, environmental conservation, and social equity. With the UK undergoing a historical housing crisis, this has never been more important. In fact, as recent data highlights, modern land sales also tend to favor the well-off, who typically buy the lion’s share of the public and private lands being sold off.

Cahill also highlights the remarkable lack of transparency surrounding land ownership. Despite living in an age where vast amounts of information are digitized and publicly accessible, a significant portion of land in Britain is under-documented. The Land Registry, established to record ownership details, still does not cover all of the land in Britain, leaving gaps in public understanding of who owns what. This opacity serves the interests of those who wish to maintain privacy and control over their holdings.

Richest 1% are getting richer

Cahill’s analysis isn’t the only one to show how extremely unequal Britain is. In 2023, NGO Oxfam released a report showing that the richest 1% of Britons hold 70% of the country’s wealth — which fits perfectly with Cahill’s conclusions.

Inequality had been declining for a century or so — but it’s started increasing again.

Furthermore, the Oxfam report shows that the richest 1% have pocketed $26 trillion (£21 trillion) in new wealth since 2020 alone. Meanwhile, the rest of the 99% of the population acquired almost two times less. In other words, the 1% are getting richer much faster than the rest of the population.

Danny Sriskandarajah, Oxfam GB chief executive said “The current economic reality is an affront to basic human values. Extreme poverty is increasing for the first time in 25 years and close to a billion people are going hungry but for billionaires, every day is a bonanza. Multiple crises have pushed millions to the brink while our leaders fail to grasp the nettle – governments must stop acting for the vested interests of the few.

Inequality is a problem for everyone

This isn’t just an ethical problem. An unequal society poses significant problems across economic, social, and political spheres. It can lead to economic instability and inefficiency by fostering debt among lower-income households and stifling overall demand. Inequality reduces social mobility, with those born into lower-income families facing barriers to education and healthcare, perpetuating socioeconomic statuses across generations.

Health outcomes are generally poorer, and life expectancy is lower in more unequal societies due to stress, reduced access to healthcare, and higher rates of mental and substance abuse issues. Social cohesion and trust erode as disparities widen, leading to increased crime and social unrest. Democracy suffers as wealth concentration influences policy-making, and environmental sustainability is jeopardized by both the survival priorities of the less well-off and the exploitative practices of the wealthy.

As we circle back to the roots of land ownership in Britain, Kevin Cahill’s revealing research shows the enduring legacy of inequality, with its origins stretching back to the Norman Conquest of 1066. This deep-seated disparity, where a minuscule fraction of the population holds a vast majority of the land, mirrors the broader economic and social inequalities that persist today. Fighting inequality isn’t easy, but it’s better than perpetuating a system that only works for a minority of the population.

