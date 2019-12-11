The annual micro-photography competition highlights how much of the world we don’t see — and how beautiful it is. Lying at the intersection of art and science, the Nikon Small World is a window into a world that escapes the eye — a wonderful and surprising world.

Here is a selection of some of our favorite entries.

First Place: Turtle embryo imaged with fluorescence and stereo microscopy. The image reveals the different types of tissue. Credits; Teresa Zgoda and Teresa Kugler.

“Microscopy lets us zoom in on the smallest organisms and building blocks that comprise our world – giving us a profound appreciation for the small things in life that far too often go unnoticed,” Kugler said in an Oct. 21 news release announcing the results of the annual contest, now in its 45th year.

Zgoda and Kugler are definitely not your average scientists. When they’re not taking awesome pictures of turtles, both women enjoy being creative — for Kugler, that means cosplay, and for Zgoda it means photographing animals and landscapes.

9th place: Tulip bud cross section. Image credits: Andrei Savitsky.

The contest invites people from all around the world to submit their work. More than 2,000 entries were received from 100 countries in 2019.

All entries must be photographed using a microscope, but other than that, there are no restrictions. Many of the winning images were of biological subjects — but not all of them. Some of the submissions focused on something else.

13th place: crystals of cuprite (a mineral composed of copper oxide). Image credits: Emilio Carabajal Márquez

Vitamin C under polarized light Karl Deckart.

All snowflakes, like this one, have six sides. Image credits: Caleb Foster.

However, much of the competition’s focus was on biological subjects — and for good reason. We think we have a pretty good idea of what life looks like… but this is a whole new perspective

“I’m enamored with invertebrate morphology; usual evolutionary restraints don’t seem to apply within the realm of tiny animals, which is evident in the abundance and variety of often grotesque and utterly alien forms,” wrote Dr. Igor Siwanowicz, winner of the 2nd prize, to the judging committee.

2nd place: Depth-color coded projections of three stentors (single-cell freshwater protozoans). Image credits: Igor Siwanowicz.

Octopus bimaculoides embryo. Image credits: Martyna Lukoseviciute and Dr. Carrie Albertin

This next image shows something that our bodies are probably familiar with — although we might not recognize that immediately: if you’ve ever taken a gulp of seawater, you’ve probably swallowed a bunch of Daphnia.

15th place: A pregnant Daphnia magna, a small planktonic crustacean .

Some images, like the ones above, went pretty deep in the microscopic world. Others were closer to the human eye — but they still show unnerving perspectives.

6th place: Small white-hair spider. Image credits: Javier Rupérez.

Female Oxyopes dumonti (lynx) spider. Image credits: Antoine Franck.

You can check out all the entries here.