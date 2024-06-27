Facebook

The discharge lasts a fraction of a second but it’s strikingly powerful. Image via Wiki Commons.

What you’re seeing here is the muzzle flash of a Merkava IIId Baz tank and its 120 mm gun. It’s a pretty creepy sight and gives you a pretty good idea of just how strong modern tanks are.

But what’s creating the fiery ‘bang’?

It’s called a “muzzle flash.” As the name implies, the muzzle flash is the brief burst of light emitted from the muzzle of a tank’s gun when it is fired. This phenomenon occurs due to the ignition of propellant gases as they exit the barrel at high speed, creating a visible and often dramatic flash of light.

Firearms also exhibit this phenomenon, but in the context of a tank, it’s much more pronounced due to the substantially larger caliber of the gun.

Muzzle flash on a different tank. Image credits: Flickr / Sam Posten.

Muzzle flash can be broken down into five distinct components:

Muzzle Glow: This is a reddish glow visible before the bullet exits the barrel. It is created by superheated gases that have leaked past the projectile and exited the barrel ahead of it. Primary Flash: This flash is caused by superheated propellant gases exiting the firearm behind the projectile. These gases radiate energy as visible light. Although it is among the brightest flashes, the heat from the primary flash dissipates quickly, making it less distinctly noticeable. Intermediate Flash: This flash is caused by shock waves generated by the high speeds of the escaping gases and projectile. It appears as a reddish disc shape in front of the muzzle. Secondary Flash: This flash appears farthest from the muzzle as a large white or yellow fireball. It is caused by the ignition of incompletely combusted ejecta when mixed with abundant oxygen in the surrounding atmosphere. Residual Sparks: After the muzzle flash dissipates, partially unburnt powder or other heated materials, such as dislodged lead, copper, and carbon foulings, can be ejected from the muzzle, appearing as airborne residual sparks.

The muzzle flash can also be a problem for the shooter. In the case of handheld guns, they may temporarily blind the shooter. In the case of a tank, they flash creates a distinct signature that can be located using infrared imaging technology. Technology is being developed to detect enemy muzzle flashes before the projectile reaches its target.

