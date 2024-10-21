Facebook

In the mid-20th century, when people looked at a map of the world, they saw the familiar continents surrounded by vast, featureless oceans. Beneath the waves, the ocean floor was largely unknown—an uncharted territory, hidden from view. That all changed thanks to the work of Marie Tharp.

Part of the map created by Tharp and Heezen and donated to the Library of Congress.

Tharp was a pioneering cartographer and geologist whose meticulous maps of the Atlantic Ocean floor revealed the unseen and unlocked one of the most significant scientific revolutions of the century. In the process, however, she had to battle a lot of sexism in a field overwhelmingly dominated by men.

A Woman Mapmaker in a Man’s World

In the 1940s, few women were accepted in the sciences, especially in fields like geology, both where fieldwork and lab research were often male-dominated. Tharp, however, was determined to make her mark. After a series of unfulfilling jobs, she partnered with oceanographer Bruce Heezen. The two would form one of the most significant scientific collaborations of the 20th century, though Tharp often remained in the background.

Heezen collected sonar data from ships that crossed the Atlantic Ocean. At the time, this was a new technology developed during World War II to detect submarines. Sonar sent sound waves to the ocean floor and measured how long it took for the waves to bounce back, giving scientists their first look at the contours of the seabed. The data, however, was just a string of numbers and graphs—without someone to translate it into a visual format, it was difficult to interpret. That’s where Tharp came in.

Marie Tharp in 1968. Image via Wiki Commons.

Tharp’s role was comparable to that of female scientists who worked largely behind the scenes at NASA. She began meticulously plotting thousands of data points, a painstaking process that required a mix of mathematical skill and artistic intuition. But what she uncovered beneath the ocean’s surface would change geology forever.

“Tharp’s work certainly provided evidence and weight to the theory of plate tectonics, but her work is really about seafloor spreading, which occurs at the mid-ocean ridges that she was the first to map,” says Paulette Hasier, chief of the Geology and Maps Division of the Library of Congress.

“Tharp, like these women, had a talent for visualizing data, something we take for granted today but required real geometric intuition before the widespread use of computers,” Hasier said.

The Mid-Atlantic Ridge and A New Age of Geology

As Tharp began assembling the data into a coherent image of the ocean floor, she noticed something strange—a continuous ridge ran down the center of the Atlantic Ocean. This was not just a small bump on the seabed; it was a massive mountain range, thousands of miles long, with a deep valley running through its center.

Painting of the Mid-Ocean Ridges by Heinrich Berann (1977) based on the scientific profiles of Marie Tharp and Bruce Heezen.

At the time, there was no theory of plate tectonics. Geologists were not in agreement as to what forces were driving geological evolution, and Tharp’s findings were extremely significant.

This underwater mountain range is now called the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, and it was one of the longest mountain systems on Earth. What made the discovery even more startling was the central valley, which Tharp believed was a rift—a place where the ocean floor was pulling apart.

This was exactly the kind of evidence that could support the controversial theory of continental drift, first proposed by German scientist Alfred Wegener in 1912. Wegener had suggested that continents were once part of a single landmass, but had drifted apart over millions of years. His ideas were largely dismissed by the scientific community at the time due to a lack of physical evidence.

Tharp’s map provided some of the necessary missing evidence. If the ocean floor was spreading apart at the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, it could explain how the continents had moved over time. But when she first presented her findings to Heezen, he infamously dismissed them as “girl talk.”

A Fierce Fight For Acceptance

Tharp was not one to give up easily.

She stood by her interpretation of the data, refining her maps and gathering more data. Faced with this evidence, Heezen began to accept her interpretation. But convincing the broader scientific community was more difficult. The idea that continents could drift was still controversial, and many geologists believed that the ocean floor was flat and featureless, as had been taught for decades.

But Tharp and Heezen had an idea, to turn not only to science to help their project, but also to art.

In the 1950s, the two collaborated with Austrian artist Heinrich Berann to create visual representations of the ocean floor. These turned out to be stunning maps that brought Tharp’s discoveries to life in a way that no scientific paper could. They showed the vast underwater landscapes of the Atlantic Ocean, complete with the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and its central rift.

There was another catch: because of the Cold War, the U.S. government didn’t allow topographic seafloor maps to be published for fear that Soviet submarines could use them. The artistic maps circumvented that restriction — and also had the positive side effect of being artistically beautiful.

The beauty of these maps captured the imagination of scientists and the public alike, and gradually, the idea of plate tectonics—the theory that Earth’s outer shell is divided into plates that move—began to gain wider acceptance. The proof for continental drift was also a key piece of evidence for confirming the greater, overarching, theory of plate tectonics.

Tharp’s maps, and the evidence they provided, became a cornerstone of the modern understanding of geology. Her work proved that the ocean floor was not static, but a dynamic, changing landscape. It showed that the Earth’s surface was in constant motion, driven by forces deep beneath the crust.

A Silent Revolution in Earth Science

For many years, Tharp’s contributions to science were overshadowed by her male colleagues. Bruce Heezen, who had originally dismissed her discovery, eventually embraced her work, but it was often his name that appeared on the scientific papers and in the media. Tharp, like many women in science at the time, worked behind the scenes, receiving little recognition for her groundbreaking contributions.

It wasn’t until later in her life that Tharp began to receive the recognition she deserved. In the 1990s, she was honored with several prestigious awards for her work in oceanography and cartography. The Library of Congress even named her one of the greatest cartographers of the 20th century.

Marty Weiss, Al Ballard, and Marie Tharp conversing on the maiden voyage of the USNS Kane, c. 1968.

Marie Tharp’s maps of the Atlantic Ocean floor did more than just reveal an underwater mountain range—they transformed the field of geology. Her discovery of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and the rift running through it provided the first solid evidence that the continents were moving, helping to cement the theory of plate tectonics as the foundation of modern earth science.

The impact of Tharp’s work goes beyond her maps. She showed the importance of looking at the world in new ways, of questioning established ideas, and following the evidence, even when it leads to controversial conclusions. Her persistence in the face of skepticism, and her ability to turn raw data into a compelling visual story, changed how we understand our planet.

Today, satellite and sonar technology enable us to map the ocean floor with incredible precision, but none of this would have been possible without Tharp’s pioneering efforts. Her work laid the groundwork for generations of scientists, and her maps continue to inspire new discoveries about the world beneath the waves.