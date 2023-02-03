Trilobites are extinct now, but they would have been a common occurrence in the oceans some 500 million years ago, during a period called the Paleozoic. . Trilobites were one of the earliest and most successful groups of organisms to populate the ocean floor, and their fossils have been found in rocks all over the world.

In fact, trilobites remained a common marine creature for 250 million years, up until the very end of the Paleozoic, when the age of the dinosaurs became. Although there’s still much to learn about this remarkable group, we’ve learned quite a bit about them thanks to geological research. Here are some of our favorite trilobite facts.

Trilobites formed one of the earliest known groups of arthropods, diversifying and filling many ecological niches; not only are they intriguing creatures in and of themselves, but they can tell us a lot about the way life evolved hundreds of millions of years ago — and they can tell us a lot about how our planet changed over the millions of years.

So without further ado, let’s look at some facts about everyone’s favorite fossil.