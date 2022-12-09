Each culture has its own Christmas traditions, stories, and myths. But what about a giant cat that eats you if you don’t have new clothes? Meet Jólakötturin — the Yule Cat.

Most Christmas traditions are benign and nice; after all, ’tis the season to be jolly! However, in the Norse lands, and Iceland in, stories follow a different line.

The Yule Cat (or Christmas cat) is a mythical creature from Icelandic folklore. According to myth, the Yule cat is a large, vicious feline that roams the land during the Christmas season looking for people to eat. It preys on people (especially children) who aren’t wearing new clothes. In some interpretations, it also tracks mischievous kids and pranksters.

The Yule cat origins

The story of the Jólakötturinn, the Yule Cat, originated at some point during the Dark Ages, though the oldest written accounts are from the 19th century. The story goes like this:

In Medieval Iceland, employers rewarded their employees and members of their households with new clothes and sheepskin shoes. The gifts were made as a reward for a year of hard work and as a motivator to finish the work before Christmas — particularly processing the autumn wool. Here’s the thing, though: if you didn’t have new clothes for Christmas, the dreaded Yule Cat would come out and eat you — and this was no ordinary cat.

It towers above the tallest buildings, prancing around Iceland looking for people without new clothes. It especially looks for children and inspects them to see if they have new garments. If they were too lazy to earn them, the unfortunate children might just end up on the menu of the Yule Cat.

The story originated as a work incentive. In Iceland, processing wool was one of the key activities, and people wanted an incentive for workers to finish processing the autumn wool before Christmas. The ones who took part in the work would be rewarded with new clothes, but those who did not would get nothing and thus be preyed upon by the monstrous cat.

In other interpretations, the Yule cat doesn’t eat the people, only their food and presents — which still sounds like a nasty creature. As the times changed, the story also changed. Another way to make sure Jólakötturinn doesn’t get you is to be generous. You don’t necessarily have to wear new clothes yourself — if you gifted new clothes to the less fortunate, the Yule cat will leave you alone.

It’s still traditional in Iceland to give children a little something new to wear before Christmas “so that the Christmas cat doesn’t get you” — although most people don’t really believe in its literal existence — but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The Yule Cat is associated with several other dark Christmas myths in Norse (and especially Icelandic) folklore. The key figure in this type of myth is Grýla. Grýla is described back in the 13th century legendary Prose Edda, but no specific connection to Christmas is mentioned until the 17th century. She is mentioned as a beggar that goes around asking parents for their disobedient children — which she cooks and eats in her giant cauldron, as the favorite food of Grýla a stew of naughty kids. So if you want to be safe on Christmas, from both the giantess and the Yule Cat, the best thing to do is to be true and honest over the year, and make sure you give gifts to your loved ones.

Here is a famous poem by Jóhannes úr Kötlum, one of Iceland’s most beloved poets, describing the beast:

You know the Christmas cat

– that cat is very large

We don’t know where he came from

nor where he has gone

He opened his eyes widely

glowing both of them

it was not for cowards

to look into them

His hair sharp as needles

his back was high and bulgy and claws on his hairy paw

were not a pretty sight

Therefore the women competed

to rock and sow and spin

and knitted colorful clothes

or one little sock

For the cat could not come

and get the little children

they had to get new clothes

from the grownups

When christmas eve was lighted

and the cat looked inside

the children stood straight and red-cheeked

with their presents

He waved his strong tail

he jumped, scratched and blew

and was either in the valley

or out on the headland

He walked about, hungry and mean

in hurtfully cold christmas snow

and kindled the hearts with fear

in every town

If outside one heard a weak “meaow”

then unluck was sure to happen

all knew he hunted men

and didnt want mice

He followed the poorer people

who didnt get any new clothing

near christmas – and tried and lived

in poorest conditions

From them he took at the same time

all their christmas food

and ate them also themselves

if he could

Therefore the women competed

to rock and sow and spin

and knitted colorful clothes

or one little sock Some had gotten an apron

and some had got a new shoe

or anything that was needful

but that was enough

For pussy should not eat no-one

who got some new piece of clothes

She hissed with her ugly voice

and ran away

If she still exists I dont know

but for nothing would be his trip

if everybody would get next christmas

some new rag

You may want to keep it in mind

to help if there is need

for somewhere there might be children

who get nothing at all

Mayhaps that looking for those who suffer

from lack of plentiful lights

will give you a happy season

and merry christmas.