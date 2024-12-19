Facebook

Krampus is a complex figure associated with Christmas myth and folklore. He’s simultaneously a punishing enforcer of good behavior and a nightmarish, horned monster who whips children into obedience. This half-goat, half-demon creature brings fear to the naughty and companionship to Saint Nicholas. Today, Krampus is still celebrated in parts of Germany, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Northern Italy, and Slovenia.

This is the story of Krampus — Santa’s darker counterpart.

The Dark Side of Saint Nicholas

The origins of Krampus date back to pre-Christian Europe. In several cultures, winter solstice celebrations featured frightening figures to enforce societal norms. After all, times were much tougher than they are today, and many of the Christmas traditions predate Christianity and come from pagan celebrations.

Though the exact birth of the Krampus legend remains unclear, it likely grew out of early pagan traditions that survived the Christianization of Europe. In recent years, this child-snatching yuletide demon has enjoyed a resurgence, fueled by cultural nostalgia, a fascination with folklore, and a desire to reconnect with ancient traditions.

The legends may have originated when Moors were raiding European towns 1,500 years ago, kidnapping locals and selling them into slavery. The myth may started with the Vikings, who also did the same thing (though this is likely a modern folklore invention propagated online). Some sources link him to Norse myth, claiming he is the son of Hel, the Norse goddess of the underworld, though we could not find an original source for this.

At any rate, by the 17th century, Krampus was already an established and popular myth. In Alpine parts of Central Europe, particularly in areas influenced by the Holy Roman Empire, it was regarded as an old myth.

What Krampus looks like

He’s typically depicted as a large, black or dark brown, hairy demon with goat-like horns, sharp fangs, and a long, pointed snout. Chains—possibly a Christian symbol of binding the devil—rattle around his frame, while pagan elements like the Ruten, birch branches used for swatting, connect him to older, earthbound traditions. In some depictions, he carries a sack to cart off disobedient children straight to Hell.

An old 1900s Christmas card reading “Gruss vom Krampus” (Greetings from Krampus). This is not exactly a fun greeting. In the earliest recorded mentions, Krampus took children straight to the underworld or Hell.

Usually, Krampus doesn’t act alone, nor is he a strictly evil creature. He is part of the Companions of Saint Nicholas, a group of boogeymen who punish naughty children while Saint Nicholas rewards the good. This tradition is most active on December 5th, known as Krampusnacht (Krampus Night), while Saint Nicholas Day follows on December 6th. Across Europe, other dark companions exist, such as Knecht Ruprecht in Germany, Hans Trapp in France, and Schmutzli in Switzerland.

A twig or a lump of coal might not scare off naughty children, but the Krampus most definitely would. If you can make it to the 6th of December, when Saint Nicholas comes to give gifts to good children, you’re good. But the 5th of December belongs to Krampus and the bunch.

Both Saint Nicholas and Krampus visit a Viennese home in a newspaper illustration from 1896.

Krampusnacht

Both Krampus and St. Nicholas have their origins in pagan celebrations of the winter solstice. As was often the case, these celebrations were incorporated into Christianity, but their origin was thrown into oblivion. But we’re seeing a cultural resurgence of non-Christian habits, and a lot of these celebrations have come back in recent years.

For centuries, Krampusnacht was a night of fearful anticipation, marking the harsh realities of winter. But today, it has evolved into a lively celebration of cultural heritage.

Krampusnacht celebrations include a Krampuslauf — a “Krampus run”, or rather, a parade. People dress up as the Krampus, scaring spectators and sometimes even chasing them. There’s often alcohol involved and it’s all done in good spirits despite the Krampus’ evil looks (although Austria has had some trouble with marauding Krampuses gone rogue). Local artisans make themed art, and there are stands selling chocolate, figurines, and mulled wine.

A Krampus from a local carnival in Čakovec, Croatia. Image credits: Silverije.

Nevertheless, some municipalities consider the celebrations too scary and are banning or limiting this type of celebration. Particularly for those who are unaware of the celebration, it can be very scary. Even for those who are aware of it it can be a hectic and unpleasant experience. Krampus follows no rules, and a crowd of Krampuses is even worse. Here’s how one tourist in Salzburg, Austria, recalls Krampusnacht:

“The narrow streets in the Old City section of Salzburg were packed with pedestrians as the Krampuses stomped through. Many people were caught unaware and reacted with terror. Some would flee and try to seek refuge in a shop or restaurant, only to be pursued by a determined Krampus. With so many easy targets, we again managed to escape largely unharmed. At times we were chased, jostled and struck, but compared with the brutality we witnessed, it was obvious we had been spared the full brunt of what Krampus could muster.”

Authorities seem to be still grappling with the re-emergence of the celebration. This is not news for Krampus: he’s already used to people trying to get rid of him.

Nicholas and Krampus, illustration from the early 20th century

Krampus was banned twice: by the church and by fascists

Krampus has faced suppression from both the Catholic Church and fascist regimes. The Church sought to eliminate pagan elements from Christian celebrations, while Austria’s 1930s Dollfuss regime branded Krampus as an anti-Christian menace. Despite these efforts, Krampus survived, a testament to the enduring power of folklore.

What’s interesting is that the Church itself used Krampus or Krampus-like figures in its artistic depictions. In 1975, anthropologist John J. Honigmann wrote:

“The Saint Nicholas festival we are describing incorporates cultural elements widely distributed in Europe, in some cases going back to pre-Christian times. Nicholas himself became popular in Germany around the eleventh century. The feast dedicated to this patron of children is only one winter occasion in which children are the objects of special attention, others being Martinmas, the Feast of the Holy Innocents, and New Year’s Day. Masked devils acting boisterously and making nuisances of themselves are known in Germany since at least the sixteenth century while animal masked devils combining dreadful-comic (schauriglustig) antics appeared in Medieval church plays.”

Understandably, the Church wanted to get rid of Krampus and all pagan devils and has been trying to do so since medieval times. But it wasn’t really successful. The people remembered Krampus, even as its origin story was lost to the shroud of time.

A St. Nicholas procession with Krampus and other characters from 1910. Image credits: Čeněk Zíbrt.

Krampus was also banned by the fascists — specifically, the 1932 far-right Dollfuss regime in Austria, which included the Fatherland’s Front and the Christian Social Party. The two parties tried to suppress any mention of Krampus and they even distributed pamphlets titled “Krampus is an Evil Man”. The fascists considered the Krampus anti-Christian, but also an invention by the Social Democrats that ‘demoralized’ the population.

But it didn’t really work. No national ban was enforced, and yet again, Krampus endured. Remarkably, despite sustained attacks, the tradition of Krampus endured in parts of Europe.

Krampus is coming to town

In the 21st century, Krampus is making waves beyond his European origins. Krampus-themed events are gaining popularity in the US, UK, and even Brazil. Modern media, including horror films and video games, have further fueled his notoriety. For some, Krampus represents a counterbalance to the commercialization of Christmas—a return to the gritty, folkloric roots of the holiday season.

Amid efforts to preserve cultural heritage, Krampus is gaining new appeal.

However, some see this as yet another commercialization of Christmas. People see it as a way to sell costumes and masks, Krampus-shaped chocolates, or other collectibles. It’s almost like a new superhero (or rather, an anti-hero) has entered the money-making stage.

Dallas Krampus Society Walk, 2016

But others see it as a very different thing: a sort of Bah, Humbug reaction to Christmas — a move away from the overly-consumeristic Christmas habits and Christian myth and more into other cultural traditions — exploring the folk origins of the Yule celebration.

Also, we’re becoming increasingly fascinated with ancient culture, so it only makes sense that Krampus is becoming more popular.

Whether seen as a chilling anti-hero or a playful enforcer of tradition, Krampus is here to stay. He may not embody the warm, cozy spirit of the holidays, but he ensures that the dark side of winter festivity is never forgotten.