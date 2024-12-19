Facebook

Cookies and Christmas go hand in hand. For millions of families, baking cookies is a cherished tradition that brings warmth and joy. Nearly 61% of US consumers are baking or cooking for the holiday, and 79% are buying food to celebrate. As December 25 approaches, every household dives into that perfect Christmas cookie recipe.

But as the data shows, there’s no one perfect cookie recipe. America’s cookie preference (as highlighted by Google Trends data) shows that each state in the US has its own distinct taste.

America loves Christmas cookies. But preferences differ wildly.

The cookie cutters

Google Trends data shows what people are searching for online. This particular data doesn’t show the most popular cookies for each state, but rather what cookies have been searched for more frequently in a specific state than in the country as a whole.

One standout trend is the popularity of Italian Christmas Cookies. These sweet, icing-covered treats claimed the top spot in seven states, including Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, but not New York. Although this is a drop from last year’s 13 states, they continue to remain a fan favorite, especially in Italian-American households. These cookies are often flavored with anise or almond and adorned with colorful sprinkles. This year, New Yorkers seem to prefer Greek cookies over Italian ones.

Italian knot Christmas cookies. Image via Flickr.

Residents of Washington and New Hampshire showed a preference for Gingerbread Cookies — a timeless classic. In states like Alaska, Vermont, and Wisconsin, Sugar Cookies remain a staple. Meanwhile, Chocolate Chip Cookies — a year-round favorite — shine during the holidays, especially in states like North Dakota. There’s something about the gooey, chocolatey goodness that resonates even during Christmas. So, we’ll let them pass for a Christmas cookie.

But some are outright surprising.

The surprise cookies

In addition to the classics, some entries were outright surprising.

Three states (Minnesota, Nebraska, and Michigan) show a preference for Christmas wreath cookies. These cookies combine marshmallows, cornflakes, and a generous splash of green food coloring to resemble miniature evergreen wreaths. They’re often finished with small red berries or other decorations.

Meanwhile, North Dakota seems to be into Grinch cookies. Inspired by Dr. Seuss’s classic holiday antagonist, Grinch Cookies are the embodiment of festive whimsy. These cookies are unmistakable with their bright green hue and sometimes feature a red candy heart in the center — a nod to the Grinch’s heart growing three sizes.

Christmas Crack cookies — a name that’s bound to raise some eyebrows — isn’t a traditional cookie at all. It’s a layered creation made from saltine crackers, melted butter, brown sugar, and chocolate. When chilled and broken into pieces, the cookie delivers a mix of sweet, salty, and crunchy flavors and crack when you break or bite into it.

America, you’ve got weird taste in cookies.

The stand-out cookies by state

The following are the most searched cookies by state in the last week:

Alabama: Oatmeal Peanut Butter

Alaska: Sugar Cookies

Arizona: Raspberry Thumbprint

Arkansas: Danish Butter

California: Buche de Noel

Colorado: Cake Mix Christmas

Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia: Christmas Crack Cookies

Florida: Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Georgia: Brownie Cookies

Hawaii: Chocolate Peppermint

Idaho: Sugar Cookies

Illinois: Christmas Sink

Indiana: Shortbread Cookies

Iowa: Chocolate Crinkle

Kansas: Peanut Butter with Kisses

Kentucky: Peanut Butter with Kisses

Louisiana: Buche de Noel

Maine: Gingerbread Cookies

Maryland: Christmas Crack Cookies

Massachusetts: Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Michigan: Christmas Wreath

Minnesota: Christmas Wreath

Mississippi: Christmas Tree Cookies

Missouri: Kitchen Sink

Montana: Chocolate Chip

Nebraska: Christmas Wreath

Nevada: Christmas Kitchen Sink

New Hampshire: Gingerbread

New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico: Italian Christmas

New York: Greek Christmas

North Carolina: Chocolate Cookies

North Dakota: Grinch Cookies

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma: Kitchen Sink Cookies

Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania: Italian Christmas Cookies

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina: Peanut Butter Thumbprint

South Dakota: Cranberry Pistachio

Tennessee: Buche de Noel

Texas: Snowball

Utah: Pistachio

Vermont: Sugar

Virginia: Molasses Cookies

Washington: Snowball Cookies

West Virginia: Snowball

Wisconsin: Sugar Cookies

Wyoming: Italian Christmas Cookies