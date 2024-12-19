Cookies and Christmas go hand in hand. For millions of families, baking cookies is a cherished tradition that brings warmth and joy. Nearly 61% of US consumers are baking or cooking for the holiday, and 79% are buying food to celebrate. As December 25 approaches, every household dives into that perfect Christmas cookie recipe.
But as the data shows, there’s no one perfect cookie recipe. America’s cookie preference (as highlighted by Google Trends data) shows that each state in the US has its own distinct taste.
The cookie cutters
Google Trends data shows what people are searching for online. This particular data doesn’t show the most popular cookies for each state, but rather what cookies have been searched for more frequently in a specific state than in the country as a whole.
One standout trend is the popularity of Italian Christmas Cookies. These sweet, icing-covered treats claimed the top spot in seven states, including Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, but not New York. Although this is a drop from last year’s 13 states, they continue to remain a fan favorite, especially in Italian-American households. These cookies are often flavored with anise or almond and adorned with colorful sprinkles. This year, New Yorkers seem to prefer Greek cookies over Italian ones.
Residents of Washington and New Hampshire showed a preference for Gingerbread Cookies — a timeless classic. In states like Alaska, Vermont, and Wisconsin, Sugar Cookies remain a staple. Meanwhile, Chocolate Chip Cookies — a year-round favorite — shine during the holidays, especially in states like North Dakota. There’s something about the gooey, chocolatey goodness that resonates even during Christmas. So, we’ll let them pass for a Christmas cookie.
But some are outright surprising.
The surprise cookies
In addition to the classics, some entries were outright surprising.
Three states (Minnesota, Nebraska, and Michigan) show a preference for Christmas wreath cookies. These cookies combine marshmallows, cornflakes, and a generous splash of green food coloring to resemble miniature evergreen wreaths. They’re often finished with small red berries or other decorations.
Meanwhile, North Dakota seems to be into Grinch cookies. Inspired by Dr. Seuss’s classic holiday antagonist, Grinch Cookies are the embodiment of festive whimsy. These cookies are unmistakable with their bright green hue and sometimes feature a red candy heart in the center — a nod to the Grinch’s heart growing three sizes.
Christmas Crack cookies — a name that’s bound to raise some eyebrows — isn’t a traditional cookie at all. It’s a layered creation made from saltine crackers, melted butter, brown sugar, and chocolate. When chilled and broken into pieces, the cookie delivers a mix of sweet, salty, and crunchy flavors and crack when you break or bite into it.
America, you’ve got weird taste in cookies.
The stand-out cookies by state
The following are the most searched cookies by state in the last week:
Alabama: Oatmeal Peanut Butter
Alaska: Sugar Cookies
Arizona: Raspberry Thumbprint
Arkansas: Danish Butter
California: Buche de Noel
Colorado: Cake Mix Christmas
Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies
District of Columbia: Christmas Crack Cookies
Florida: Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Georgia: Brownie Cookies
Hawaii: Chocolate Peppermint
Idaho: Sugar Cookies
Illinois: Christmas Sink
Indiana: Shortbread Cookies
Iowa: Chocolate Crinkle
Kansas: Peanut Butter with Kisses
Kentucky: Peanut Butter with Kisses
Louisiana: Buche de Noel
Maine: Gingerbread Cookies
Maryland: Christmas Crack Cookies
Massachusetts: Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Michigan: Christmas Wreath
Minnesota: Christmas Wreath
Mississippi: Christmas Tree Cookies
Missouri: Kitchen Sink
Montana: Chocolate Chip
Nebraska: Christmas Wreath
Nevada: Christmas Kitchen Sink
New Hampshire: Gingerbread
New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico: Italian Christmas
New York: Greek Christmas
North Carolina: Chocolate Cookies
North Dakota: Grinch Cookies
Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma: Kitchen Sink Cookies
Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies
Pennsylvania: Italian Christmas Cookies
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina: Peanut Butter Thumbprint
South Dakota: Cranberry Pistachio
Tennessee: Buche de Noel
Texas: Snowball
Utah: Pistachio
Vermont: Sugar
Virginia: Molasses Cookies
Washington: Snowball Cookies
West Virginia: Snowball
Wisconsin: Sugar Cookies
Wyoming: Italian Christmas Cookies