Image credits: NASA / Reddit.

Outer space is not a friendly space. It’s extremely cold and exposed to radiation. The iconic space suit stands as one of the key elements that enables us to truly explore space. It’s an astronaut’s life-preserving armor.

From the early, clunky MK II O and MK II R suits of the 1950s to the sleek, modern suits, these marvels of engineering have evolved dramatically. Each iteration, from Yuri Gagarin’s pioneering SK-1 to the high-tech Orlan and EMU suits used on the International Space Station, tells a story of human ingenuity and our relentless pursuit of exploration — as well as our changing needs for exploring space.

Dive into the fascinating evolution of astronaut and cosmonaut suits, each designed to tackle the unique challenges of their time and mission, ensuring our spacefarers return safely to Earth.

We stumbled upon this pretty comprehensive collage of space suits on Reddit. These are not all the space suits used over the years, but it’s a pretty impressive list.

Chronological Order of Space Suits Worn by Astronauts and Cosmonauts

1950s

MK II O – High-altitude pressure suit developed for pilots and astronauts. It provided basic life support and pressure maintenance at high altitudes. MK II R – Variant of the MK II O suit for high-altitude reconnaissance missions.

1960s

MKV Arrowhead – Early US pressure suit design for high-altitude and space applications. MK IV – Developed by the US Navy for high-altitude pilots, this suit provided full-body pressurization and was a precursor to space suits. Navy MK IV – A refined version of the MK IV, it offered improved mobility and comfort for pilots during long-duration flights. Shepherd’s MK IV – Custom variant of the MK IV suit, used by Alan Shepard. Soviet SK-1 – Worn by Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, designed for Vostok program. Apollo SPD 143 – Prototype suit for the Apollo program development, focusing on durability and life support for lunar missions. Gemini G3C – Used by Gemini astronauts, designed for intra-vehicular activity. Apollo A4H – Early prototype for Apollo missions with enhanced thermal and micrometeoroid protection. RX-2A – NASA experimental suit focusing on improved mobility, with a multi-layer construction for better protection. RX-2 Legs – Part of the RX-2 suit, focusing on lower body mobility. RX-3 MOL – Experimental suit for the Manned Orbiting Laboratory program. Apollo A5L – Prototype for the Apollo lunar missions. Gemini G4C – Used for Gemini spacewalks. When working outside the spacecraft, astronauts wore G4C suits with extra cover layers and equipment. Some Gemini spacewalks lasted more than 2 hours. MK V – High-altitude pressure suit developed by David Clark Company. The suit has with one developmental arm, with large convoluted shoulder and elbow hinges

1970s

Apollo EX1A – Experimental Apollo suit designed for improved flexibility and comfort during extended lunar missions. Apollo AES – Apollo Extension Suit for extended missions. Apollo A7L EVA – Primary suit for Apollo moonwalks, featuring a multi-layer construction for thermal and micrometeoroid protection, along with a Portable Life Support System (PLSS). Apollo A7LB EVA – Upgraded Apollo suit used for Skylab and Apollo-Soyuz missions. AX-3 – NASA experimental suit with advanced mobility.

1980s

Soviet Sokol KV – Early version of the Sokol suit for Soyuz missions. Soviet Sokol KV2 – Updated Sokol suit used during Soyuz missions.

1980s-Present

EMU – Extravehicular Mobility Unit, used for spacewalks on the Space Shuttle and the ISS.

What About Future Spacesuits?

As humanity sets its sights on more ambitious goals in space exploration, such as returning to the Moon and eventually sending humans to Mars, the development of next-generation spacesuits becomes crucial. These future spacesuits are being designed to provide greater mobility, enhanced life support systems, and better protection against the harsh environments of space. Here are some key advancements and prototypes currently in development:

Artemis Generation Spacesuits

xEMU (Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit)

Developed by NASA, the xEMU is designed for the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. The xEMU builds upon the legacy of the Apollo suits and the EMU used on the ISS, with significant upgrades.

Mars Mission Concepts

Z-Series (Z-1, Z-2, Z-2.5, Z-3)

The Z-1 is the first Z prototype suit constructed.

The Z-series suits are part of NASA’s research into advanced planetary exploration suits. These prototypes are aimed at missions to Mars and other planetary bodies.

Martian EVA Suit Concepts (some overlap with xEMU)

Various concepts are being explored for suits that can handle the unique challenges of the Martian environment, such as lower gravity, thin atmosphere, and extreme temperature fluctuations.

Commercial Innovations

SpaceX and Blue Origin Suits SpaceX IVA Suit : Already in use for Crew Dragon missions, SpaceX is also developing advanced EVA suits for future missions to the Moon and Mars. These suits will likely build on the minimalist design of their IVA suits but with enhanced life support and mobility features.

: Already in use for Crew Dragon missions, SpaceX is also developing advanced EVA suits for future missions to the Moon and Mars. These suits will likely build on the minimalist design of their IVA suits but with enhanced life support and mobility features. Blue Origin: As part of their Blue Moon and future Mars mission plans, Blue Origin is also developing spacesuits tailored for their specific mission architectures, focusing on integration with their landers and habitats.

This article was originally published over 1 year ago and has been re-edited.

