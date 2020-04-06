Coronavirus cases and fatalities in Pakistan
The number is based on confirmed diagnostic tests. It is very likely that the true number of COVID-19 cases is higher as many cases are asymptomatic.
New COVID-19 cases and fatalities per day in Pakistan
This is a good indicator of “flattening the curve” — when there is a steady decreasing trend, it is an indicator that the spread of the disease is slowing down.
If you’d like to use these graphs and maps on your site or articles, please e-mail us.
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is an illness caused by a coronavirus. Human coronaviruses are common and are typically associated with mild illnesses, similar to the common cold.
COVID-19 symptoms
Symptoms of human coronaviruses may be very mild or more serious, such as:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
Symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus.
Coronaviruses are most commonly spread from an infected person through:
- respiratory droplets when you cough or sneeze
- close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- touching something with the virus on it, then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands
These viruses are not known to spread through ventilation systems or through water.
The best way to prevent the spread of infections is to:
- wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands;
- avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- cough and sneeze into your sleeve and not your hands; and
- stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading illness to others.
Coronavirus in Pakistan News:
- April 6, 2020Pakistan reports death of third doctor from coronavirus
Pakistan on Monday reported the demise of another doctor from coronavirus, raising safety concerns among health professionals who have been complaining about lack of proper safety gears. Dr. Abdul Qad …
- April 6, 2020COVID-19: Decline in new cases in China, South Korea
China and South Korea continue to report a lower number of new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases. The epicenter of the virus, the Hubei province in China has not reported any new case, state-run media sai …
- April 6, 2020PIA pilots, crew members test negative for coronavirus
All four pilots and crew members of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), who were quarantined in Karachi, have tested negative for novel coronavirus. In a latest development pertaining to the ma …
- April 6, 2020Coronavirus: Pakistan's confirmed cases rise to 3278, 50 deaths
Pakistan on Monday has reported 50 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 3278. According to details, 1493 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in P …
- April 6, 2020Japan’s Abe to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to declare a state of emergency in the country on Wednesday to contain a rapid spread of COVID-19, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing a gov …
- April 6, 2020COVID-19: Global death toll surpasses 60,000
The global death toll from coronavirus crossed 60,000 on Saturday, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The virus known as COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan, China last D …
- April 6, 2020Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan reach 2880
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2880. These included 1163 cases in Punjab, 864 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 206 …
- April 6, 2020Queen Elizabeth calls on nation for self-discipline in fight against coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth II in her televised address to the nation will call on the citizens of the United Kingdom to self-discipline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times newspape …
- April 6, 2020Trump orders 1,000 medical military personnel to deploy to New York City amid COVID-19
A total of 300,915 COVID-19 infections have been reported in the US, and at least 8,162 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. US President Donald Trump said that 10 …
- April 6, 2020Trump, Modi discuss COVID-19 via telephone
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to deploy the full strength of their nations’ partnership to combat COVID-19, according to a government statement Saturda …