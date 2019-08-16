Allergies can often stand in the way of being a pet lover, with three in 10 people estimated to have allergic reactions to cats and dogs. Cat allergies are twice as common as dog allergies, but now a team of scientists in Switzerland might have found a solution.

Credit: Flickr

The Swiss-basedcompany HypoPet announced it is working on a vaccine that could target a“major” feline allergen – Fel d 1 – to which nearly 10 percent of the Westernpopulation is allergic, according to results from a study on the vaccine.

“Fel d 1, a cat protein secreted into saliva and tears and found on the pelt, is the principal allergen to which cat allergy sufferers react. It is known that decreasing exposure of allergic humans to Fel d 1 has a significant benefit on symptoms and health,” the company said.

Among thesebenefits are reducing the risk of childhood asthma for kids, as well as areduction in the number of cats abandoned every year. Basically, it’s a win-winfor both cats and their owners.

The vaccineis called HypoCat and, unlike other immunotherapies, works by “immunizing catsagainst their own major allergen, Fel d 1,” the researchers said. In otherwords, the cat would be administered the vaccine instead of their allergicowner.

According to the research, the vaccine was “well-tolerated without any overt toxicity”. Researchers collected the data from four separate studies that involved a total of 54 cats.

Hypo Petexamined the test subjects for any adverse side effects and did not observeany. The vaccine is promising because scientists haven’t identified any reasonfor cats to produce the protein, leading them to believe it’s an evolutionaryleftover.

It will likely be years before Hypo Pet is available on the market, though. The study is the first step in a long process that will include human trials and approval from both European and U.S. drug agencies. The company has begun the ramp-up to a larger production, but no timeline has been set.