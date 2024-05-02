Facebook

Researchers at ETH Zurich have unveiled a device for blood sampling that promises to transform the experience for patients worldwide, particularly those with a fear of needles. Modeled after the mechanics of leeches, this new technology utilizes microneedles and a suction cup to draw blood, making the process less daunting and more efficient than the traditional finger prick. The device is also cheap, making it accessible for developing countries.

The device’s innovative design consists of a small suction cup equipped with a cluster of microneedles that gently penetrate the skin to collect blood. This method not only reduces discomfort but also collects more blood than traditional finger pricks, which can enhance the reliability of diagnostic tests.

The simplicity and safety of the device make it particularly appealing for use in non-clinical settings, allowing even those without medical training to operate it.

Innovation inspired by nature

Credit: Zoratto et al. Advanced Science 2024.

Remarkably, the technology is inspired by one of nature’s most accomplished sanguivores. After securely attaching to the skin with their sucker, leeches use sharp teeth to make an initial incision. They then secrete a cocktail of anticoagulants and anesthetics. As they suck, leeches create negative pressure within their bodies, efficiently drawing blood into their digestive system. This method allows them to consume several times their body weight in blood, which they can store for months to sustain them between meals.

Previously, the ETH researchers took cues from the humble leech to design a better suction cup that can transport medicine into the blood via the mucus membrane lining the inside of the human gut. Now, they have recognised yet another application for the leech blood-sucking mechanism.

“For this earlier project, we had already studied leeches, which attach to their host with a sucker. We realized that we could develop a similar system to collect blood,” says David Klein, a doctoral student at ETH Zurich.

A prototype of the new small blood collection device. Credit: Zoratto et al. Advanced Science 2024.

According to the researchers, this device could prove particularly useful in sub-Saharan Africa to diagnose subtropical diseases like malaria.

The suction cup is currently made of silicone while the microneedles are made of steel. However, as this device moves closer to widespread use, researchers are focused on refining the materials to be biodegradable.

While the prototype has been successfully tested on animal models, further studies on humans are needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness. The research team is actively seeking partnerships to fund these crucial next steps, hoping to bring this innovative device to market and make needle-free blood sampling a common reality.

The new technology was reported in the journal Advanced Science.

