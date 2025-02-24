Facebook

An organic solar cell that exhibits 40% transparency. Image credits: Michigan Engineering.

Solar power is reshaping the energy landscape, growing at breakneck speeds. Even the most optimistic forecasts from a few years ago didn’t anticipate just how quickly and robustly solar energy would grow. But there’s even more room to grow and the latest breakthroughs in organic photovoltaics (OPVs) could be a game-changer.

Scientists have now surpassed the 20% efficiency threshold, marking a significant step toward making this lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective solar technology a viable alternative to conventional silicon-based solar cells​.

Why Organic Photovoltaics Matter

Unlike conventional solar panels that rely on silicon, OPVs use organic (carbon-based) materials to absorb sunlight and generate electricity. These materials include special polymers and small molecules that can be processed into thin films, enabling unique applications that traditional solar panels cannot match​.

For instance, organic photovoltaics can be integrated into semi-transparent windows or building facades, or even curved surfaces in modern architecture. They can be color-tuned to integrate them better into buildings without compromising aesthetics, and can even allow some light to penetrate them (which makes windows a good application).

They could also be produced cheaper by integrating specialized printing techniques, potentially reducing production costs compared to silicon-based cells​. For now, silicon-based cells are usually cheaper because there’s a lot of infrastructure that supports them, but OPV have the potential to be cheaper and more eco-friendly.

The problem is efficiency.

For decades, OPVs lagged behind silicon photovoltaics, which boast efficiencies exceeding 25%. The first generation of OPVs had efficiencies barely above 10%, which was not very practical. But things are changing.

Beyond 20% efficiency

However, the development of a technology called non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) and advanced material engineering has pushed OPVs to a record 20.43% power conversion efficiency (PCE) in small-area devices (like the ones you’d use in a building). A new study has showed that even in mini solar modules (15 cm²), OPVs now achieve 18.04% certified efficiency. This makes them comparable to silicon cells and could essentially make organic photovoltaics commercially viable​.

Depiction of another organic solar panel. Image via Wikipedia.

The jump in efficiency puts OPVs on par with commercial silicon-based thin-film solar cells and basically makes them a competitor in the energy market. While silicon still holds the edge in efficiency and durability, OPVs offer advantages that could disrupt the market in specific applications.

In an accompanying editorial, experts Francesco Furlan and Nicola Gasparini highlight that OPVs may be ready to trulty hit the market.

“This research features many ingredients to move OPVs closer to commercialization. In fact, surpassing the 20% efficiency target on small-area devices and 18% on mini modules puts this technology a step closer to its inorganic counterparts. Future research efforts should target industrial requirements to close the lab-to-fab gap of OPV technology.”

Despite the promising efficiency gains, OPVs still face significant challenges before they can compete with silicon in large-scale power generation.

The Roadblocks: Stability & Scalability

Even if they’re not quite as efficient as silicon panels, organic panels can play a role because they fit different niches. The bigger problem, however, is degradation.

Traditional silicon panels last 25-30 years, while OPVs currently struggle to maintain performance beyond 5-10 years​. Exposure to oxygen, moisture, and UV radiation can degrade the organic materials, leading to efficiency loss.

There’s also a lot of progress on this side as well. A major breakthrough involves new material additives like AT-b2O, which help strengthen the structure of the solar layer, making it less sensitive to environmental factors like moisture, oxygen, and heat​.

Although there’s a lot of work the recent efficiency gains, OPVs are closer than ever to commercialization. While they may not yet replace rooftop silicon panels, their unique properties make them a perfect fit for urban solar integration, portable power, and emerging clean energy applications. No doubt, the solar industry still has a lot of space to grow.