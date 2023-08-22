Credit: YouTube still.

Now that Discovery’s Shark Week is over, we should probably talk about who the ocean's real apex preditor might be: the orca, a.k.a. the killer whale, or the great white.

Despite the ferocity great white sharks are marketed to display, who would win if these two went head-to-head? Let’s go to the tale of the tape, as it were, and see which one would come out on top.

In the red corner: the giant Orcas

Orcas are actually the largest members of the cetacean (dolphin) family. They are immediately recognizable due to their striking black-and-white coloring and imposing dimensions. Not only are these marine mammals intelligent, but they are also known for their complex communication patterns and cooperative hunting techniques. Each pod of orcas has a unique set of communicative noises, allowing them to recognize each other from great distances.

Killer whales utilize echolocation as a communication and hunting instrument. These sounds travel through the water and, upon encountering an object, reflect back, disclosing crucial information about its location, size, and shape. This sophisticated sonar system demonstrates their intelligence and adaptability, making them formidable predators in the underwater domain.

In the blue corner: the menacing Great White Shark

Contrarily, sensationalized media portrayals have long depicted the great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) as a ruthless killing machine. As scientific research expands our comprehension, this simplistic view is gradually being replaced by a more nuanced one.

The great white shark is the largest predatory fish in the ocean (remember, the orca is a mammal), dominating the waters with its enormous size and strength. Contrary to conventional belief, they play a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and are not just mindless killers.

Great white sharks are torpedo-shaped swimmers with powerful tails capable of propelling them through the water at rates of up to 15 miles per hour. Their ability to breach the water's surface, leaping out of it in pursuit of prey, has captivated and frightened onlookers for centuries.

Though, to be fair, a lot of this comes from a certain movie we’ve pretty much all seen. Steven Spielberg said one of his greatest regrets was the damage Jaws did to the shark populations.

The Battle of the Titans: Great White versus Killer Whale

Factor Orcas (Killer Whales) Great White Sharks Identification & Habitat - Largest cetaceans, black-and-white coloring - Largest predatory fish, torpedo-shaped swimmers - Found in various oceans, coastal areas, higher latitudes - Inhabits waters 53-75°F (12-24°C) Behavior & Communication - Complex communication, unique pod noises - Social hierarchy, displays to resolve conflicts - Echolocation for communication and hunting - Exhibits breaching, spyhopping, and more Size & Strength - Up to 32 ft long, 8,000-12,000 lbs - Up to 21 ft long, 1,150-1,700 lbs - Intelligent, adaptable - Enormous size and strength Lifespan (Average) - Female: 46-50 years, Male: 30-38 years - Previously 25-30 years, potential up to 73 years - Females live longer than males Hunting Techniques - Cooperative pack predators - Serrated teeth, acute sense of scent, detect electromagnetic fields - Varied hunting strategies Diet Specialization - Specialized based on region and prey - Detects electromagnetic fields - Fish-eating vs. Mammal-eating Social Structure - Complex social structure - Hierarchy, displays to assert authority - Various actions like breaching, etc. Predator vs. Predator - Known to hunt and kill great whites - Sharks fleeing orcas in some cases - Instances of orcas killing sharks Outcome in a Confrontation - Experts favor orca as superior

As we pit these oceanic titans against one another, several crucial factors emerge. In terms of size, mass, and velocity, the orca is the superior competitor. The largest orca on record measured 32 feet (10 meters) long, though most top out at around 26 feet (8 meters). This puts a size advantage over great white sharks, which can reach lengths up to 21 feet (6.4 meters).

Male orcas can weigh between 8,000 and 12,000 pounds (3,630 to 5,443 kilograms), significantly greater than the male great white shark's weight of 1,150 to 1,700 pounds (522 kilograms to 771 kilograms).

Lifespan is another intriguing aspect of comparison. The average lifespan of a great white shark was previously estimated to be between 25 and 30 years, but new research indicates they could potentially live up to 73 years. In contrast, the lifespan of orcas is variable, as females live longer than males. A female orca that survives the first six months has an average life expectancy of 46 to 50 years, whereas a male's average life expectancy is between 30 and 38 years.

In terms of hunting prowess, both species are exceptionally well-adapted. Great white sharks have rows of serrated teeth and an acute sense of scent, allowing them to locate prey from great distances. Additionally, they can detect an animal’s electromagnetic fields, which aids them in locating concealed prey.

Orcas, on the other hand, are cooperative pack predators who employ sophisticated methods to obtain food. Orca pods, which can contain up to 40 individuals, exhibit hunting strategies similar to wolf packs. One interesting thing of note is that an orca’s menu varies depending on the part of the world it hails from.

“Generally speaking, the ones that eat fish do not eat mammals,” Deborah Giles, science and research director for the non-profit organization Wild Orca, told ZME Science. “The ones that eat mammals don't eat fish. So they're specialized populations worldwide that specialize in the food that was available to them in the past. The ones that are killing whale calves in California don't eat fish. They only specialize in whales and other larger marine mammals. Mammal-eating killer whales in the Pacific Northwest do not attack whales. They specialize in porpoises, seals, and sea lions. As populations, they are very specialized hunters.”

Habitat and Social Interactions

Orcas are more versatile in where they can be found than great white sharks, which tend to live in waters with temperatures ranging from 53 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (12 to 24 degrees Celsius). Killer whales, on the other hand, are found in almost all of the world's oceans, though they tend to congregate in coastal areas and higher latitudes.

Both species have fascinating behavioral features that shed light on the various adaptations that they have developed. Orcas engage in various actions, including tail-slapping, breaching (leaping out of the water), and spyhopping (lifting their heads above the water to study their surroundings). These activities serve multiple purposes, including communication, enjoyment, and courting, among others.

Great white sharks, on the other hand, exhibit a complicated social structure in which larger individuals exert their authority over others of a similar size. They usually use displays rather than engaging in physical conflict to resolve disagreements, which demonstrates both their intelligence and their social acumen.

The Grand Finale: Orca versus Great White Shark

In a head-to-head contest between these oceanic titans, most experts believe the orca emerges as the superior competitor.

“An orca wins hands down,” Giles said. “No question.”

This has been proven many times in real-world scenarios. One instance is the South African shark-hunting orca brothers, Port and Starboard (so named due to the direction their dorsal fins lean). The pair recently went on a great white killing spree in June. Earlier in the year, they took out 17 broadnose sevengill sharks in a single day.

This great white was found on a South African shore in 2017 displaying injuries consistent with an orca attack. The large male was missing his liver, stomach and testes. Credit: Marine Dynamics.



Another instance occurred off the coast of San Francisco, California off the great white-infested Farallon Islands. When an orca attacked and killed a great white, sharks fled….pretty much all of them. They weren’t seen again for at least a month. One tagged shark booked it to Hawaii, some 2,342 miles (3,769 kilometers) away.

The orca and the great white shark are two titans of the ocean, each with distinctive characteristics and adaptations. In a direct confrontation, though, the orca is a more formidable predator than the great white shark due to its size, intelligence, and social dynamics.

Orcas are, without question, at the top of the marine food chain.