Almond milk has gained popularity in recent years as a dairy-free alternative to cow’s milk. It’s good for you and good for the environment, although it has a different nutritional profile than dairy milk and soy milk. It is a suitable replacement, but it doesn’t have any protein and may lack some key nutrients.

What is almond milk

As the saying goes, you can’t milk an almond. Almond milk isn’t “milk” in the real sense of the world. It’s not dairy, it’s a drink made from almonds. Almond milk is vegan, as it is made entirely from plant-based ingredients.

It’s a popular choice among vegans and those who follow a plant-based diet because it offers a dairy-free alternative to cow’s milk. Additionally, almond milk doesn’t involve the same ethical concerns as dairy farming, such as the treatment of cows and their calves.

Almond milk production begins with raw almonds, which are soaked in water to soften their texture. This soaking process also helps to release valuable nutrients, making them more readily available for absorption by your body.

Once the almonds are soft, they’re blended with water until smooth, creamy liquid forms. The mixture is then strained to remove any remaining solids, resulting in a smooth, flavorful almond milk.

During the production process, manufacturers may add sweeteners, thickeners, or stabilizers to improve the taste and texture of the final product. Some brands also fortify their almond milk with vitamins and minerals to boost its nutritional content.

Is Almond Milk Healthy for You?

Almonds aren’t quite the nutritional powerhouse that soy is, but they’ve got a few things going for them. They’re rich in healthy fats, fiber, magnesium, and vitamin E. They’ve also got some protein as well, but typically, almond milk contains limited amounts of protein.

A typical 8-ounce (240-milliliter) serving of unsweetened almond milk contains:

24 to 60 calories

1 to 2 grams of protein

2.5 to 3 grams of fat

2 to 6 grams of carbohydrates

0-1 gram of fiber

Vitamins and minerals: Many almond milk brands are fortified with essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin E. Almond milk contained the most calcium of all types of milk. This helps it make up for any nutrients that might be lost during the straining process. They’re also used as a way to supplement the almond milk and make it more similar to dairy milk. As a result, almond milk can be a good source of these essential vitamins and minerals, even beyond what almonds themselves can offer.

Antioxidants: Almonds are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin E, which helps protect your body against oxidative stress and inflammation. Some studies have shown that vitamin E is linked to a lower risk of cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. However, because the skin of the almonds is usually removed during the almond milk production process, almond milk may lose some the antioxidant content of whole almonds.

Low in sugar: Unsweetened almond milk contains very little sugar, making it a suitable option for those looking to reduce their sugar intake. However, be mindful of sweetened varieties, which can contain added sugars.

“Almonds have a high content of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) that are considered helpful in weight loss and weight management. MUFA also helps in reduction of low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol),” wrote researchers Sai Kranthi Vanga and Vijaya Raghavan from the Department of Bioresource Engineering at McGill University in Canada in a 2018 study.

Nutrient Cow’s Milk (1 cup, fortified) Almond Milk (1 cup, fortified) Soy Milk (1 cup, fortified) Oat Milk (1 cup, fortified) Calories 103 60 100 120 Total Fat (grams) 2.4 2.5 4 5 Saturated Fat (grams) 1.5 0 0.5 0.5 Cholesterol (mg) 12 0 0 0 Sodium (mg) 100 170 120 115 Potassium (mg) 366 180 300 390 Carbohydrates (grams) 12 8 8 16 Fiber (grams) 0 1 1 2 Sugar (grams) 13 7 6 7 Protein (grams) 8 1 7 3 Vitamin D (IU) 120 100 120 100 Calcium (mg) 300 450 300 350 Iron (mg) 0 0.5 1.1 2 Please note that the exact nutrient content can vary depending on the brand and whether the product is fortified.

Is Almond Milk Healthier Than Regular Milk?

Almond milk products — there’s quite a variety to choose from. Image credits: Kenny Eliason.

Comparing almond milk to regular cow’s milk, there are several differences to consider:

Calories: Unsweetened almond milk is lower in calories than cow’s milk, making it a better option for those looking to reduce their caloric intake.

Protein: Cow’s milk contains more protein than almond milk. If protein intake is a concern, you may want to choose cow’s milk or another high-protein milk alternative, such as soy milk.

Fats: The fats found in almond milk are primarily unsaturated fats, which are considered heart-healthy. In contrast, cow’s milk contains a mix of saturated and unsaturated fats, with whole milk being higher in saturated fat. If you’re looking to reduce your saturated fat intake, almond milk may be a better choice.

Lactose-free: Almond milk is naturally lactose-free, making it an excellent choice for those who are lactose intolerant or have difficulty digesting lactose.

Allergies: While almond milk is a suitable option for those with lactose intolerance or cow’s milk allergy, it may not be appropriate for individuals with nut allergies.

For their study, Vanga and Raghavan looked at the four most commonly consumed types of beverages derived from plant sources — almond milk, soy milk, rice milk and coconut milk — and compared their nutritional values with those of cow’s milk.

This analysis suggests that a 240 ml serving of cow’s milk provides the most nutritional value out of all drinks, with soy milk coming out closely behind.

However, it’s not this straightforward in all cases. Nutritionally, cow’s milk has some advantages, but also some areas in which it doesn’t fare as well. Almond milk may be a more suitable choice for some individuals, particularly those who are lactose intolerant, have a cow’s milk allergy, or want to reduce their caloric or saturated fat intake. However, it’s essential to consider your specific nutritional needs and preferences when deciding which milk is best for you.

How almond milk compares to other plant-based milk

The comprehensive Vanga and Raghavan study carried out in 2018 compared different types of plant-based milk on the market. However, it’s important to keep in mind that there is great variety between different types of products. Some products may be fortified with vitamins or nutrients, or may contain additives and sugar. This is why when the researchers compared different types of milk alternatives, they chose simple products without additives.

Although Soy milk was the healthiest of the plant-based milk, almond milk was a balanced solution and definitely one of the healthier options.

The only drawback that the researchers highlighted is that almond allergies are fairly common, but if you don’t have that type of allergy, then almond milk should be good for you.

Is Almond Milk Good for Weight Loss?

Almond milk can be a helpful addition to a weight loss plan for several reasons:

Low in calories: As mentioned earlier, unsweetened almond milk is lower in calories than cow’s milk, making it an attractive option for those looking to reduce their calorie consumption. Switching from cow’s milk to almond milk can help you save calories without sacrificing the creamy taste and texture you love in your beverages and recipes.

Satiety: The healthy fats and fiber found in almond milk can help you feel fuller for longer, potentially reducing your overall food intake and assisting in weight loss efforts.

Versatility: Almond milk can be used as a replacement for cow’s milk in various recipes, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. This versatility allows you to enjoy a wide range of low-calorie, dairy-free meals and snacks that can support your weight loss goals.

However, it’s essential to remember that almond milk alone won’t lead to weight loss. It can only be a small cog of a healthy lifestyle that includes a well-balanced diet and regular physical activity. Still, for instance, if you replace dairy milk with almond milk, you’ll be able to skim off a few calories a day.

Is Almond Milk Good for Diabetics?

Almond milk can be an excellent choice for individuals managing diabetes. Here’s why:

Low in Carbohydrates: Almond milk, particularly the unsweetened variety, is low in carbohydrates, which means it won’t spike blood sugar levels like high-carbohydrate foods can. This is crucial for individuals with diabetes who need to manage their blood glucose levels carefully.

Low Glycemic Index (GI): The Glycemic Index (GI) is a ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Foods with a low GI (55 or less) are more slowly digested, absorbed, and metabolized, causing a lower and slower rise in blood glucose. Almond milk falls into this category, which makes it suitable for diabetics.

Nutrient-Dense: Almond milk is often fortified with essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, which are important for overall health. In addition, it naturally contains vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant.

Heart-Healthy: Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, but the monounsaturated fats found in almond milk can help reduce this risk by improving cholesterol levels.

Weight Management: Almond milk is low in calories (provided you choose the unsweetened variety), which can assist with weight management. This is particularly important because maintaining a healthy weight can help control diabetes.

In summary, almond milk, especially the unsweetened variety, can be a good choice for people with diabetes. However, as with any dietary change, it’s always a good idea to discuss this with a healthcare professional or a dietitian who can provide guidance based on individual health needs and goals.

Almond milk concerns

For all its advantages, almond milk is not a panacea and in fact, studies have shown that in some regards, almond milk doesn’t really seem to fare that well.

Drinking non-cow’s milk is associated with lower height in children. It’s not clear why, but a small study suggested that children who substitute cow milk for plant milk, including almond, may not grow quite as tall.

Almond milk doesn’t have as much iodine as cow milk.

Children who replace cow milk with plant-based milk have lower levels of vitamin D.

Almond and oat milk provide less than half of the protein provided by soy and cow’s milk.

Almond farming is associated with bee decline in California, which produces 80% of the world’s almonds. This is likely because of the pesticides used in almond farming in that area.

These are not major concerns, and they generally refer to children. There’s nothing to say almond milk consumption is problematic in any way for adults (provided you don’t have an almond allergy).

Almond milk is more environmentally friendly than dairy

Although we’ve focused on the health impacts of almond milk, it’s also worth noting that its environmental impact is far better than cow’s milk.

A 2018 study estimates dairy to be around three times more greenhouse gas emission-intensive than plant-based milk. The carbon footprint of plant-based beverages, is on average just 0.42 kilogram of carbon dioxide equivalent per liter of milk for almond and coconut milk and 0.75 for soy milk.



Furthermore, dairy needs nine times more land than any of the plant-based alternatives. Studies suggest that every liter of cow’s milk uses 8.9 square meters per year, compared to 0.8 for oat, 0.7 for soy, 0.5 for almonds, and 0.3 for rice milk.

Concerning water use for every liter of drink:

Dairy: 628 liters of water

Almost milk: 371 liters of water

Rice milk: 270 liters of water

Oat milk: 48 liters of water

Soy milk: 28 liters of water

Choosing organic versions of plant-based milk is more environmentally friendly because they require fewer chemical fertilizers, are free from pesticides and herbicides, and exert less pressure on the soil. However, any additional ingredients such as fortifiers (e.g., calcium or vitamins), flavors, or additives like sugar, coffee, or chocolate should be considered separately.

Another crucial factor to consider is the packaging. Packaging alone contributes to 45% of the global warming potential of almond milk in California.

As a consumer aiming to reduce the environmental impact of the milk you consume, your primary concern could be to avoid dairy products altogether and opt for plant-based alternatives.

The bottom line on almond milk

In conclusion, almond milk can be a nutritious and delicious addition to your diet. It offers several health benefits and is suitable for a variety of dietary needs, making it a popular choice for many individuals. It’s generally not as healthy as soy, but still an excellent and nutrient-rich option. It’s a solid alternative to cow milk, faring better than it in some regards, and now quite as well in others.

Whether you’re lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply looking for a healthier alternative to cow’s milk, almond milk may be the perfect choice for you.

FAQ about Almond Milk

FAQ Almond Milk What is almond milk? Almond milk is a plant-based milk alternative made by blending almonds with water and then straining the mixture to remove the solids. Is almond milk suitable for vegans and those with lactose intolerance? es, almond milk is suitable for vegans as it is entirely plant-based and free from animal products. It is also a popular option for individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. Is almond milk a good source of nutrients? Almond milk is naturally low in calories and contains several essential nutrients. However, the nutrient content can vary depending on the brand and whether it is fortified with additional vitamins and minerals. What are the potential health benefits of almond milk? Almond milk is often praised for being low in calories, cholesterol-free, and a good source of vitamin E. It may also provide some calcium, vitamin D, and healthy fats. However, individual health benefits may vary, and it’s always important to consider your overall diet and nutritional needs. Is almond milk a good source of protein? Compared to cow’s milk, almond milk is relatively low in protein. Traditional almond milk typically contains around 1 gram of protein per serving. However, some brands offer protein-fortified almond milk, which can provide a higher protein content. Is almond milk suitable for individuals with nut allergies? No, almond milk is not suitable for individuals with nut allergies as it is made from almonds, which are tree nuts. People with nut allergies should seek alternative milk options such as soy milk, rice milk, or oat milk. Is almond milk a good source of calcium? Almond milk naturally contains very little calcium. However, many brands fortify their almond milk with calcium to make it a comparable substitute for cow’s milk. Check the label to ensure that the almond milk you choose is fortified with calcium if this is a concern for you. Is almond milk a good option for weight loss? Almond milk can be a part of a balanced diet for weight loss due to its low calorie and fat content. However, it’s important to consider the overall calorie intake and nutritional balance of your diet to achieve weight loss goals. Can almond milk be used as a replacement for cow’s milk in cooking and baking? Yes, almond milk can be used as a substitute for cow’s milk in various recipes, including cooking and baking. However, it’s important to note that almond milk has a slightly different taste and texture, which may affect the final outcome of certain recipes. Can almond milk be consumed by infants or toddlers? Almond milk is not recommended as a primary source of nutrition for infants or toddlers under the age of one. Cow’s milk or appropriate infant formula is generally recommended until the age of one. Always consult with a pediatrician before introducing any new food or beverage to infants or toddlers.