In the world of video games, few titles have garnered as much attention and acclaim as DOOM. This week, the first release of DOOM marks its 30th anniversary. Although first-person shooters have come a mighty long way since the early 1990s, DOOM continues to captivate gamers and tech enthusiasts alike for a very fascinating reason: the myriad of unconventional devices it has been made to run on.

From calculators to smart fridges, DOOM can be run on virtually anything with power and a screen. Prepare to be amazed as we explore the most extraordinary devices that have brought this classic game to life in the most unexpected ways.

Ultrasound scanner

Peloton

Oscilloscope

Disney Princess TV

Thermostat

McDonald’s Tetris McNugget

Pregnancy test

Disney Winnie The Pooh 13″ TV

TI-83 calculator

Sony Ericcson K800i

Super Mario Bros Game & Watch

MacBook Pro Touch Bar

iPod Classic

Canon PIXMA MG6450 printer

Office Phone

Tamagotchi

Truck digital display

Vape

ATM

Sampo 9519 triscreen color TV

Calculator powered by 100 pounds of potatoes

Many thanks to Father ChristmArse! 🎅 on Twitter for kicking off this thread.

