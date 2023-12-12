In the world of video games, few titles have garnered as much attention and acclaim as DOOM. This week, the first release of DOOM marks its 30th anniversary. Although first-person shooters have come a mighty long way since the early 1990s, DOOM continues to captivate gamers and tech enthusiasts alike for a very fascinating reason: the myriad of unconventional devices it has been made to run on.
From calculators to smart fridges, DOOM can be run on virtually anything with power and a screen. Prepare to be amazed as we explore the most extraordinary devices that have brought this classic game to life in the most unexpected ways.
Ultrasound scanner
Peloton
Oscilloscope
Disney Princess TV
Thermostat
McDonald’s Tetris McNugget
Pregnancy test
Disney Winnie The Pooh 13″ TV
TI-83 calculator
Sony Ericcson K800i
Super Mario Bros Game & Watch
MacBook Pro Touch Bar
iPod Classic
Canon PIXMA MG6450 printer
Office Phone
Tamagotchi
Truck digital display
Vape
ATM
Sampo 9519 triscreen color TV
Calculator powered by 100 pounds of potatoes
Many thanks to Father ChristmArse! 🎅 on Twitter for kicking off this thread.