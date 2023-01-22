US government scientists have found that people exposed to the widely-used glyphosate have biomarkers (a naturally occurring molecule or gene found in body fluids or tissues) linked to the development of cancer and other diseases. The study comes after many others that have raised the alarm about the problems linked to glyphosate.

Image credit: NeedPix.

The researchers measured glyphosate levels in the urine of farmers and found that the high levels of the pesticide were linked with signs of a reaction in the body called oxidative stress that causes damage to DNA. Cancer initiation and progression have been linked to oxidative stress by increasing DNA mutations or inducing DNA damage.

“The study contributed to the weight of evidence supporting an association between glyphosate exposure and oxidative stress in humans,” the researchers wrote in their paper. “Accumulating evidence supports the role of oxidative stress in the pathogenesis of hematologic cancers, such as lymphoma, myeloma and leukemia.”

Glyphosate and cancer risks

The findings come after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found last year that 80% of urine samples taken from children and adults had glyphosate. Out of 2,310 urine samples taken from a group of Americans intended to be representative of the US population, 1,885 had detectable traces of glyphosate, the CDC reported in July.

Glyphosate is the most used herbicide in history, both in the US and globally. One of the best-known glyphosate-based products is the weed killer Roundup produced by Monsanto. The company and its owner, Bayer, have always assured the public and regulators that exposure to the product doesn’t pose a threat to human health.

“The increased oxidative stress found in the study could have been caused by any number of non-glyphosate-related factors or a combination of them, and the study does not support the conclusion that glyphosate is the cause,” Bayer said in a press release about the new study. “The study has significant methodological limitations.”

People can be exposed to glyphosate by using products with the chemical and by eating food and drinking water polluted with it. In the new study, the government scientists said that while the study focuses on farmers who were exposed to glyphosate when they sprayed it on fields, they also saw similar results in non-farmers.

The study comes as Monsanto and Bayer are now in litigation brought by tens of thousands of cancer patients who say exposure to Roundup caused them to develop cancer. The company has already agreed to pay over $11 billion to settle most of the claims, without admitting its responsibility, but many cases are still open and ongoing.

While some countries such as Luxembourg have taken action to ban glyphosate products, regulatory agencies in many countries argue there’s a lack of evidence connecting glyphosate to cancer, and that it’s one of the most effective and safest herbicides out there. The EU did a review last year and found no justification to ban it.

The new study was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.