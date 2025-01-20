Facebook

The transportation sector makes up a quarter of our greenhouse gas emissions. If we want to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, it’s one of the key areas we need to address. Thankfully, there has been progress. While far from flawless, electric vehicles (EVs) have a significantly smaller carbon footprint compared to their gas-powered counterparts.

But in addition to getting more electric cars, we should also consider supporting a more strategic deployment.

Urban areas are typically prioritized for electric vehicles. But a recent study suggests we would be wise to start focusing more on rural areas. According to the research, rural regions might hold the key to maximizing the environmental benefits of electrification.

When was the last time you saw an EV in a village?

Policies to promote EV adoption have predominantly focused on urban centers, and this is understandable. Urban areas typically have more developed infrastructure, such as public charging networks, and residents often have greater awareness of environmental initiatives. Additionally, urban dwellers tend to have higher average incomes, making them more likely to afford the upfront cost of new cars, even before factoring in long-term savings on fuel and maintenance.

In rural areas, vehicles often travel significantly greater distances, making fuel efficiency and affordability even more critical. In the early days of EVs, battery ranges were limited. So, these vehicles were impractical for many rural drivers who needed to cover longer stretches. However, advancements in battery technology and the expansion of charging infrastructure are starting to address this.

In many places (especially in developed countries), EVs are just as viable for rural communities as they are for urban ones. And, as the new study emphasizes, they would make a much bigger environmental impact.

The research, carried out by Anna Charly and Brian Caulfield from the University of Liverpool and Trinity College Dublin, focused on Ireland. They found that the average vehicle in rural counties had nearly twice the mileage of vehicles in the capital Dublin. But the bigger surprise came when they did the math on emissions.

Replacing a conventional car with an EV in such regions could result in a reduction of up to 3.4 kg of CO 2 emissions during a single morning peak hour, compared to just 1.5 kg in Dublin. This suggests that electrifying rural fleets could achieve greater emission reductions per vehicle than focusing solely on urban areas.

A model to calculate emissions

The researchers developed a bottom-up transport emission model that estimates emissions at the road link level. They integrated detailed traffic data, fleet composition, and emission factors. Unlike traditional top-down models, which distribute emissions based on aggregate data like vehicle stock and population, this model focuses on the granular dynamics of emissions at specific locations and times. It’s integrated with Ireland’s National Transport Model (NTpM) and considers emissions from various vehicle and fuel types, including electric vehicles (EVs). The model is designed to be adaptable to local data and responsive to street-level changes, making it a valuable tool for strategic transport planning and policy evaluation. It’s likely the most accurate emission estimate model ever done in the country.

The model offers flexibility to simulate various scenarios, allowing policymakers to test the impact of different electrification strategies. Findings suggest that focusing electrification efforts in rural counties with high mileage can yield substantial reductions in CO2 and NOx emissions. However, while rural electrification presents a clear environmental benefit, this is easier said than done.

The lack of charging infrastructure in less populated areas is probably the biggest obstacle. The range is sufficient for many rural trips, but not all.

Making it viable

Expanding public and home charging facilities, along with targeted incentives for rural EV buyers, will be essential to accelerating adoption. This can only work hand in hand with public awareness campaigns tailored to rural communities and can also help dispel misconceptions about EV range and cost-effectiveness. But even that can only go so far without financial incentives.

Judging by this new study, countries would be wise to consider prioritizing rural areas for subsidies and other form of support encouraging electric vehicles. Grants for home charger installations could further alleviate concerns about the lack of public charging infrastructure. Additionally, offering trade-in bonuses for older, high-emission vehicles could incentivize rural drivers to transition to EVs.

This shift in focus requires bold policy decisions, but the data supports it.

With rural areas driving more miles and generating higher emissions per vehicle, focusing on these regions could unlock significant environmental benefits. It’s time to electrify the roads less traveled.

The study was published in Sustainable Futures.