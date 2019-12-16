ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga has been practiced for more than 2,500 years in India and surrounding areas, but it’s long left its place of origin. Nowadays, people from all around the world enjoy the different types of yoga — and it’s a good thing that they do.

Why yoga is good for your body and mind

Image: Terri Paddock

More than 11 million Americans practice yoga, which is a systematic practice of physical exercise, breath control, relaxation, diet control, and meditation aimed at developing harmony in both body and mind. Yoga, after all, comes from the Sanskrit word ‘yog’ meaning union.

Numerous studies have documented the physical and psychological benefits of yoga.

For instance, stretching poses, known as asanas, pit groups of muscles against one another, increasing the stress exerted on bones, which react by thicking and strengthening. Of course, all those poses can dramatically improve flexibility and balance, one recent study found after following 26 male college athletes who did yoga for 10 weeks.

Researchers at the University Duisburg-Essen in Germany found that Hatha yoga reduced stress. Another study involving 131 participants showed that 10 weeks of yoga helped reduce stress and anxiety, as well as improved general mental health.

Yoga may also help people who struggle with substance abuse. A 2006 study involving 60 alcohol-dependent individuals found that those who practiced Sudarshana Kriya Yoga for two weeks experienced antidepressant effects and were more likely to stay abstinent. Yoga seems to antidepressant effects in general because it decreases levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Studies also showed that practicing yoga relieves inflammation, reduces blood pressure and helps prevent heart disease, reduces chronic pain, improves breathing, relieves migraines, among other benefits.

For many people, incorporating yoga into your daily routine can do wonders to improve your health and general wellbeing.

If you always thought about starting yoga, now’s the time — which is way Wai Lana’s teachings may come in.

Wai Lana Yoga

For nearly two decades, the Wai Lana Yoga TV series has inspired millions of people in the United States and around the world to take up yoga.

The charming Wai Lana is now back with a new instructional series called Wai Lana Insights, which distills years of yoga wisdom into short 3 to 5-minute videos.

The world-renowned yoga teacher is the host of the longest-running fitness series on public television. Following the success of several yoga-inspired music videos, Wai Lana is now channeling her decades of personal practice and study into this new Wai Lana Insights series.

These 3 to 5 minute short stories cover a broad range of content, from daily lifestyle, relaxation, to higher thinking and yoga wisdom. You can watch three episodes from the series below.

Wai Lana Insights is available for free to Amazon Prime subscribers or for $9.99 at Wai Lana’s website.

About Wai Lana

Wai Lana is the host of the long-running public television series Wai Lana Yoga, which has aired in the U.S. and internationally for nearly four. Wai Lana has produced several yoga DVD series for people of all levels, published books, designed kids’ yoga products, recorded music albums, released a meditation kit, developed a complete line of yoga gear, and even has her own line of all-natural snacks.

