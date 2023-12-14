Japan’s space industry has had a few setbacks this year, and it’s looking for some innovative solutions.

A Japanese start-up hopes to get off the ground with biogas. (Credit: Pixabay)

In 2017, a revolutionary step for the space industry was taken in Kolkata, India. A local company launched biogas-fueled buses, offering an economical and eco-friendly transportation alternative. This innovative approach was later adopted in Indore, India, where similar buses began operations. Now, this sustainable energy solution is making the leap to rockets with a Japanese startup pioneering its use in powering rocket engines.

Interstellar Technologies recently tested a prototype rocket engine that operates on fuel derived solely from cow dung. The test, conducted in Taiki, a rural town in northern Japan, was successful and the engine emitted a blue-and-orange flame for approximately 10 seconds. The fuel, known as liquid biomethane, was produced entirely from gas extracted from cow manure sourced from two local dairy farms.

／

Breaking news from the test stand🔥

＼

Here's a short footage of IST's first static fire test using Liquid Biomethane🚀 pic.twitter.com/695ld0kGmo — Interstellar Technologies (@istellartech_en) December 7, 2023

Interstellar Technologies CEO Takahiro Inagawa believes that this fuel production method is environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and high-performance.

“We are doing this not just because it is good for the environment but because it can be produced locally, it is very cost-effective, and it is a fuel with high performance and high purity,” Inagawa said.

Interstellar Technologies collaborated with Air Water, an industrial gas producer, to develop the fuel. They worked with local farmers who have the necessary equipment to process cow dung into biogas, which Air Water then collects and converts into rocket fuel. In this way, this unique initiative advances space technology and supports local agriculture, creating a symbiotic relationship between the two sectors.

One of the key local contributors to this project is Eiji Mizushita, a farmer who oversees a herd of 900 cows, producing over 40 tons of dung daily. His farm employs an automated system to collect, ferment, and process the manure into biogas, fertilizer, and bedding materials. Through this initiative, Mizushita and others are effectively transforming their agricultural waste into a sustainable energy solution.

The timing of this breakthrough is significant for Japan’s space program, JAXA. The space agency has faced a few challenges recently, including some Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM, but also called “Moon Sniper”) rocket launch setbacks earlier in the year. However, September saw a successful launch attempt with the Moon Sniper as JAXA hopes to make Japan the fifth country to land on the Moon.

The successful cow-dung-powered rocket engine test opens a promising new chapter, offering a potential solution for both JAXA and global energy.