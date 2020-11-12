Did you know sharks are older than trees? Sharks first appeared almost 400 million years ago and have been extraordinarily resilient, having survived all five global mass extinctions, including the Permian-Triassic extinction that wiped out 95% of all life on Earth.

Today, more than 450 species of shark swim throughout the world’s salt and fresh waters. Here’s a list of some of the most common or memorable types of shark.

Whale Shark (Rhincodon typus)

Whale shark at Georgia Aquarium. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Sharks are cartilaginous fish and the huge whale shark is not only the biggest shark but also the largest fish in the world. The slow-moving whale shark can measure up to 12.6 meters (41.5 feet) in length and weigh 20 tons. That’s about the size of a school bus.

That may sound frightening, but the good news is whale sharks aren’t predators. The elusive shark is a filter-feeding shark, whose diet consists of krill, fish eggs, crab larvae, and only occasionally any small fish or octopus that gets caught in its 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) wide mouth. According to researchers at the Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute, whale sharks can survive for weeks without food. During such starvation periods, they may ingest seaweed and other plants.

The species is classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Their numbers and habitat have decreased dramatically over the last decades, primarily due to human activity like offshore drilling and fishing.

Angelshark (Squatina)

Japanese angelshark (Squatina japonica). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Angelsharks were once one of the most abundant shark species swimming in the coastal waters of Western Europe and Northern Africa. They have flattened bodies and wide pectoral fins, which make them look similar to rays.

Although they can be found all over the world, nowadays angelsharks remain most abundant in the western and eastern sides of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, respectively, where they linger on the very bottom of the ocean. These sharks stay buried in the sand and mud of the ocean floor, with only their eyes poking out. They can stay in this position for days at a time, waiting for their favorite prey — typically fish, crustaceans, or mollusks.

Humans have long known about them, with angelsharks mentioned in ancient writings by such authors as Aristotle, Mnesitheus, Diphilus, and Pliny the Elder, who considered the angelshark’s meat as an important food source and its skin as a useful material for polishing ivory and wood.

Unfortunately, overfishing has driven the angelshark close to extinction, with populations estimated to have declined by up to 90% in the past 45 years. The IUCN lists the angelshark as critically endangered.

But there are also reasons to be optimistic. Angelshark fishing has been illegal in the Mediterranean Sea since 2011 and in all coastal waters of any EU member country since 2010.

Shortfin Mako Shark (Isurus oxyrinchus)

Shortfin mako shark in the north atlantic at Condor Bank, Azores. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The Shortfin Mako is thought to be the fastest of all sharks, having been recorded swimming up to 32 km/h (20 mph).

These sharks have very pointed snouts and long gill slits. They grow slowly but can reach up to 13 feet long (4 meters) and live to be over 30 years old.

Shortfin makos are very aggressive predators that feed near the top of the food chain on large marine fishes such as swordfish, tuna, marine mammals, and even other sharks. They’ve also been blamed for some reported shark attacks on humans, though most involved fishermen who dragged hooked makos into their boats.

Prior to their attack, makos swim in figure-eight patterns and approach their prey with their mouths open.

Makos are highly migratory and can travel across entire oceans, although they prefer waters off the coast of New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Due to overfishing, stocks of mako sharks have been dramatically depleted, compelling the World Conservation Union to list them as “Near Threatened”.

Hammerhead Shark (Sphyrnidae)

Scalloped Hammerhead Shark (Sphyrna Lewini). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The hammerhead sharks are a group of sharks that form the family Sphyrnidae. They’re also among the most recognizable sharks in the world due to the distinctive hammer-shaped structures of their heads.

Although they might look dweeby, hammerheads are actually fierce predators that live in warm tropical waters and feast on a wide variety of marine creatures. The hammerheads use their wide heads to trap stingrays by pinning them to the seafloor. The peculiar eye placement, on each end of its very wide head, allows the hammerhead shark to scan a larger area more quickly than other sharks are able to.

Unlike most other fish, female hammerheads don’t lay eggs. Instead, they give birth to live young, up to 50 pups at a time. When they’re babies, though, the hammerheads have more rounded heads than their parents.

They’re not aggressive towards humans, although a few attacks have been reported throughout history.

Zebra Shark (Stegostoma fasciatum)

Zebra-shark (Stegostoma fasciatum). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The zebra shark is a species of carpet shark and the sole member of the family Stegostomatidae. They are very large sharks that live in the shallow coral reef habitats in tropical waters of the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The sharks owe their name to yellowish stripes that cover their brown bodies when they’re young. When they reach adulthood, the zebras shed their stripes for small back dots, resembling leopard sharks.

Zebras are nocturnal foragers and solitary creatures that hunt small fish, snails, sea urchins, and crabs. Although they’re sizable, growing up to 2.5 meters (8 feet) in length, zebras are totally harmless to humans. In fact, they adapt well to captivity, making them a common attraction at many aquariums around the world.

Unfortunately for the zebras, many find their fins delicious, which are sold fresh or salt-dried in markets throughout Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and elsewhere. Due to overfishing, zebras are considered endangered by the IUCN Red List

Basking Shark (Cetorhinus maximus)

Basking Shark – Cetorhinus maximus. Credit: Pikrepo.

One of the most awe-inspiring fish and the second-largest shark species, basking sharks are easily recognizable by their long gill slits which almost encircle the head and their pointed snout.

Some grow as large as 12 meters (40 feet), and due to their intimidating, almost predatory appearance many are frightened by them. However, basking sharks are quite harmless, spending most of their time with their oversized mouths open, filtering out their favorite prey — plankton. An adult basking shark swimming at a constant speed of two knots passes about 2,000 gallons of water over its gills per hour! An individual shark may have as much as a half-ton of food in its stomach.

Basking sharks are one of the few species that live in temperate latitudes, both north and south of the equator. They’re also very social animals, most often being spotted in groups of 2 or 3 individuals, and sometimes up to very large groups of 500 or more.

Bull Shark (Carcharhinus leucas)

Bull shark in Bahamas waters. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Most people are most frightened by great whites, but if there’s one shark you should stay clear of, that’s the bull shark. This is a highly aggressive species of shark, which tends to hunt prey in tropical water around coasts frequented by humans.

Bull sharks get their name from their short, blunt snout, as well as their highly quarrelful tendencies. Often, these sharks will head-butt their prey before approaching for an attack.

These are common sharks found in warm, shallow waters across the world’s oceans. Fast and agile, these predators will eat almost anything they pick up on their radar, including fish, dolphins, and other sharks. No humans, though, although there have been reported attacks — mostly inadvertent attacks or out of curiosity.

Nurse Shark (Ginglymostoma cirratum)

Nurse shark swimming. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

These are perhaps the most sluggish and sedentary of all sharks. These couch potatoes of the shark world rest by day, preferring to slowly creep over the sandy ocean floors during the night, slurping up little animals in the shallow, coastal waters.

As a fun fact, these slow-moving carnivores sometimes use their pectoral fins to “walk” across the bottom of the oceans. They also have fleshy sense organs on their faces, known as barbels, which they drag across the sand in search of prey — fish, shrimp, and squid.

Nurse sharks are abundant throughout their range in the warm, shallow waters of the western Atlantic and eastern Pacific oceans.

Tiger Shark (Galeocerdo cuvier)

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

True to its name, the tiger shark is one of the sea’s fiercest and mightiest creatures. However, the name itself more so refers to the dark stripes on their sides and backs.

These slow-moving sharks live all across the world in subtropical water, where they subsist on an omnivorous diet.

Tiger sharks are famous for their incredible senses of sight and smell, being able to react to even the faintest traces of blood, which makes them excellent scavengers. They’re so sensitive, it’s said they can even detect electricity.

Aside from reaching 4 meters in length (14 feet) and weight up to 635 kg (1,400 pounds), the tiger sharks can be intimidating due to their sharp and highly serrated teeth. Their jaws are so powerful they can easily crack open the shells of sea turtles and clams, although they’re known for also eating stingrays, seals, birds, squids, as well as the occasional old tires and license plates. Unfortunately, humans are also sometimes on the menu. Alongside great whites, tiger sharks have earned a reputation for attacking people.

Due to fishing for their fins, skin, flesh, and livers, tiger sharks are listed as near threatened.

Blue Shark (Prionace glauca)

Blue Shark – Prionace glauca. Credit: Pikrepo.

With their big eyes and small mouths, blue sharks are perhaps the cutest of them all. They get their name due to their dark blue backs and lighter blue sides. Curiously, their indigo color quickly changes to a uniform dark grey if they are pulled out of the water.

The curious, open-ocean predators are also recognizable for their exceptionally slender body and elongated conical snout. Often, they are seen swimmingly slowly at the surface with the tips of their dorsal and caudal fins out of the water.

Their favorite food is squid and herring, although they’re known to occasionally munch on the carcasses of whales and turtles. No longer than 3 meters (10 feet), blue sharks are not aggressive with humans although they’re known to approach divers, being highly curious fish.

The blue shark is estimated to be the most heavily fished shark in the world, with annual global catch estimates of around 20 million individuals each year. Oddly enough, they’re not targeted for their meat or fins. Instead, they’re simply bycatch of longline and driftnet fisheries. For this reason, they are classed as ‘Near Threatened’ on the IUCN Red List.

Thresher Shark (Alopiidae)

Thresher Shark. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Thresher sharks are large sharks of the family Alopiidae that are found in all temperate and tropical oceans, and whose defining feature is their weaponized tails.

In the case of most sharks, it’s their front ends you should be worried about. But with threshers, you need to be careful at both ends. When attacking prey, the thresher slings the scythe-shaped tail tip over its head like a trebuchet with an astonishing top speed of 128 km/hour (80 mph). The impact can be devastating, stunning fish or outright killing them on the spot. The shark then simply swims round and has its pick.

This extraordinary predatory behavior, however, is very rare to spot. Threshers hunt in the open ocean and usually during the dark.

Silky Shark (Carcharhinus Falciformis)

Silky shark (Carcharhinus falciformis) at Jardines de la Reina, Cuba. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Named after its smooth skin (a result of densely packed dermal denticles), the silky shark is a highly migratory species of shark found in subtropical waters in the western Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

Like the thresher, the silky shark’s pectoral fin is shaped like a sickle. Another distinctive feature of silky sharks is the shape of their teeth. On each side of their upper jaws, they have 14 to 17 teeth that are notched or serrated rather than concave.

Pacific Sleeper Shark (Somniosus pacificus)

Sleeper Shark. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Pacific sleeper sharks are large deep-water sharks that reach about 4.4 meters (14 feet) in length. Thought to be relatively common, sleepers are lumbering and sluggish creatures that can be found in the North Pacific from Japan to Mexico. Their sluggish nature is also why they’ve been named sleeper sharks. They probably rarely exceed speeds of a few miles per hour (5 km/hr).

Leopard Shark (Triakis semifasciata)

A leopard shark (Triakis semifasciata) and two blacksmith damselfish (Chromis punctipinnis), swimming in a kelp forest in the 70,000 gallon (approx. 265,000 litre) kelp tank at Scripps Aquarium in La Jolla, California, United States. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Leopards are among the most common sharks off the coast of California. They’re named after their leopard-like dark spots over their silver or grey bodies.

Leopard sharks love to swim near the ocean floor, where they spend most of their time just a foot or so above the bottom. This is because they, like all sharks, lack the swim bladders that other fish use to fine-tune their buoyancy. Instead, a leopard shark stores oil in its enormous liver to balance its weight.

There have been no fatal attacks on humans by leopard sharks, although leopard sharks are occasionally caught in fishing nets and consumed for food. However, because of the high mercury content of its flesh, scientists warn against consuming this shark.

Lemon Shark (Negaprion brevirostris)

Lemon Shark (Negaprion brevirostris). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Lemon sharks are easy to spot due to their yellow to brown dorsal color, which helps them camouflage against the sandy seabed. These medium-sized nocturnal predators usually hunt fish cooperatively in small groups — especially when drops of blood unleash a feeding frenzy.

Although the lemon shark is an aggressive predator, they are thought to be harmless to people. If anything, the lemon shark should be worried about humans, who are responsible for the rapid destruction of mangrove coastlines that protect baby lemon sharks from larger predators. For this reason, the lemon shark is classified as ‘Near Threatened.’

Oceanic Whitetip Shark (Carcharhinus longimanus)

The Whitetip reef shark (Triaenodon obesus) is shy and flees from divers. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Oceanic whitetips are famous for attacking shipwrecked sailors in tropical and subtropical waters. Some of their defining features include white-tipped first dorsal, pectoral, pelvic, and tail fins. Sadly, humans took their revenge a bit to the extreme.

“We’ve absolutely annihilated the species on a global scale,” says Demian Chapman, one of the few scientists who have studied the shark. “And yet when I say ‘oceanic whitetips,’ a lot of people have no idea what I’m talking about.”

The once abundant, now elusive whitetip shark is listed as ‘Threatened’ under the Endangered Species Act.

Blacktip reef shark (Carcharhinus melanopterus). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The blacktip reef shark is commonly seen in many tropical reefs, where it swims through the shallow waters. It’s a small-medium-sized shark that is easily recognizable thanks to its black fin tips with white highlights.

Since they’re totally harmless to humans and they like to live in reefs, blacktip reef sharks are a popular species in dive tourism. They’re also frequently displayed in aquariums.

Great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) off South Africa. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The undisputed king of the ocean needs no formal introduction. With a maximum size estimated at 6 meters (20 feet) and weighing more than 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds), the white shark is the largest predatory fish on Earth.

The white is found in cool, coastal waters around the world, where it preys on other sharks, crustaceans, molluscs, and sea birds. Its mouth is lined with up to 300 serrated, triangular teeth arranged in several rows.

But despite its reputation as a man-killer, which was largely amplified by the cult classic movie Jaws, great white attacks are very rare. In fact, every year there aren’t more than 80 reported shark attacks in the entire year — that includes great whites, tiger sharks, bull sharks, and every other species of shark. That’s all, just 80. Most attacks are hit-and-run in which the shark bites and then leaves, and are usually non-fatal.

There’s no reliable data on its population size, but scientists agree that great white shark numbers are dwindling precipitously. The species is currently classed as ‘Vulnerable ‘ — which is one step away from ‘Endangered’ — by the IUCN.