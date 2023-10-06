Image credits: Annie Spratt.

It's happened to many of us at some point. You've had dinner and you're lying on the sofa, dozing off. Maybe you even take a short nap. Then you head off to bed but somehow, you can't fall asleep. It's like you left the sleepiness on the sofa. So what happened?

Sleep pressure

Your body has an inbuilt "sleepiness meter" that's most often called sleep pressure. This sleep pressure describes the urge to sleep the longer you've been awake. The more you stay awake, the more pressure there is to sleep.

This process is driven by a complex interplay of biochemical processes in the body. A key player in this system is a molecule called adenosine. Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that accumulates in the brain when you're awake. When you sleep, you reduce the amount of adenosine, which helps you feel more alert after sleeping. The more adenosine you accumulate, however, the more sleep pressure you acquire.

This also explains (partly) some of the effects of caffeine. Caffeine is an adenosine blocker, which explains why caffeine sometimes makes you feel alert but also tired at the same time.

So when you drowse off on the sofa bed, you've probably acquired enough sleep pressure and adenosine. Maybe you've also eaten recently, which can make you feel sleepy.

If you fall asleep on the sofa, that can work against your proper, nightly sleep. Your body feels a bit recharged, it feels reduced sleep pressure, and this can make it much harder to fall asleep in bed. You also shift from sleepy to alert to sleepy again -- and this transition can take time. Still, a short nap won't set you back that much, but if you fall asleep for half an hour or more, it can be problematic.

Why is it hard to fall asleep in my bed?

Even if you don't fall asleep at all, switching environments can make it more difficult to fall asleep. That could be because of poor sleep hygiene, which refers to your pre-sleep behavior and sleep environment.

For instance, do you often scroll on your phone or watch things on your laptop in bed? That can make it harder to fall asleep. Do you have any disruptions (be it temperature disruptions, light, or anything else)? That's also a problem. Sleep hygiene is an important concept that we don't pay enough attention to.

Also, going to sleep in bed can trigger feelings of stress and apprehension. Perhaps you haven't finished all your work for the day or you have an important date coming up. Or maybe you're getting stressed about not being able to fall asleep fast enough. We usually don't have such concerns on the sofa -- on the sofa, you're just relaxing a bit; on the bed, you're preparing for a night of sleep. Simply put, there's less stress and pressure on the sofa than on the bed.

Bed Sleep Hygiene Tips

So how can we improve our sleep hygiene and make sure to get a good night's sleep on the bed? Here are some generally good tips to follow: