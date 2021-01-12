The TCL scroll-like rollable device has a 17-inch printed OLED scrolling display. Credit: TCL.

This year’s CES, the most influential tech event in the world, was entirely virtual, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less exciting than previous editions. On Monday, the highlight of the day was definitely the experimental rollable devices presented by the likes of LG and TCL. These devices can expand and reconfigure themselves from a 6.7-inch phone to a 7.8-inch tablet with “a simple tap of the finger.”

In their presentation, the Korean company showed off the LG Rollable in all its expandable glory. The concept is easy to grasp and quite appealing: a device with a screen that can expand and contract based on your needs. When you’re on the move and need to communicate fast and effectively, the device functions in the size of a phone. The device can be turned into a larger tablet for those moments when you can afford to sit down and absorb the content.

The LG rollable. Credit: LG CES 2021 presentation video.

It’s an interesting concept and LG isn’t the only company that thinks so. TCL and Oppo have also teased similar efforts at harnessing this technology. In addition to their own rollable phone, TCL also announced a 17-inch printed OLED scrolling display that can unfurl and features a “100% color gamut,” CNET reported.

“The portable 6.7-inch AMOLED Rollable Display re-defines the standard form of a smartphone. With a rollable AMOLED display, it can be extended from 6.7-inches to 7.8-inches with a simple tap of the finger, turning it from a smartphone into a tablet and creating an entirely new user experience with its easily adaptable user interface. The smartphone is less than 10mm thick, making it significantly thinner than the foldable smartphone,” said TCL in a statement.

TCL spokesman Brad Molen shared some videos of real-life prototypes in a series of tweets on Monday.

It wouldn't be CES without TCL showing off some future tech concepts! This is the AMOLED Rollable Display: It can extend from 6.7" to 7.8" with a tap of the finger. #CES2021 @TCL_USA @TCLMobileGlobal pic.twitter.com/Gtxihs7eDD — Brad Molen (@phonewisdom) January 11, 2021

Next TCL future tech concept at #CES2021: The 17" Printed Flexible OLED Scrolling Display! pic.twitter.com/kUjr9PSFrX — Brad Molen (@phonewisdom) January 11, 2021

We don’t have any additional specs at our dispal or information regarding pricing or lauch dates. But these teasers have definitely got us excited!