Food-making robots have been promised for a long time. Now, they’re finally entering the stage.

The PizzaBot 5000 (or “PB5K”). Credit: Lab2Fab.

The PizzaBot 5000 can spread cheese, sauce, and pepperoni on a pizza, preparing it for a human or another robot to place it in the oven. It uses large containers for the cheese and sauce and a stick of pepperoni that can be cut in custom sizes. Everything is refrigerated to keep the food safe.

According to The Spoon, the PizzaBot was unveiled by Lab2Fab, a division of Middleby Corporation, at the Smart Kitchen Summit. The appeal of the robot is that as long as it has ingredients, it can work non stop, using sensors for precise ingredient usage, reducing food waste and costs.

This isn’t the first robot of this type. Another pizza-making machine by Picnic was recently announced. The Picnic robot is modular, which means it can add as many ingredients as there are modules, which makes it more customizable (even for foods other than pizza). The drawback is that it’s bulkier.

So how much would a pizza-making robot cost? The price estimate for the PizzaBot 5000 is around $70,000. Not exactly cheap, but then again, you can bake a thousand pizzas a day with it if you want