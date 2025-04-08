Facebook

The 3D model of a warrior archer. Credit: North-Eastern Federal University

At first, it was just a cluster of bone plates peeking from the shallow Siberian soil.

In the summer of 2004, during a modest archaeological survey in the Kerdugen area of Russia’s Sakha Republic, one of the team’s most seasoned diggers, Alexander Stepanov, struck something unexpected. Just seven centimeters below the surface, his trowel revealed neatly aligned slivers of bone. As each layer of soil fell away, the site bloomed into one of the most remarkable prehistoric burials ever unearthed in Yakutia. Hidden in the permafrost lay the remains of a late Stone Age warrior, sealed beneath armor crafted from over 100 bone plates — and mysteries that would take decades to unravel.

Now, thanks to cutting-edge 3D modeling and facial reconstruction, that ancient warrior once again has a face — and a story.

A Prehistoric Archer Found Under a Bone Shield

Scientists at the North-Eastern Federal University (NEFU) in Yakutsk have painstakingly recreated the warrior’s visage and gear using digital scans of his skeleton and burial artifacts. The reconstruction — on display in NEFU’s Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography — is the result of a multi-institutional project dubbed “Face to Face with the Past.”

The warrior’s 4,000-year-old tomb was no ordinary grave.

The warrior was entombed beneath a shield made from the bones of an Altai wapiti, a large Siberian elk. Weapons and armor made of bone were likely common during that time. Previously, in 2014, archaeologists led by Boris Konikov uncovered an amazing 4,000-year-old suit of bone armor in remote Siberia.

A reconstruction of the suit of bone armour found in Siberia by Konikov. Source: Siberian Times

Arrowheads embedded in six of the shield’s plates suggest it saw battle. His remains, though incomplete, showed signs of a rugged and violent life. Fractures in his arms, legs, shoulder, and elbow joints, healed injuries to the skull, and muscular development hint at a powerful archer who relied heavily on his right side.

“He could have been a warrior-archer,” said Liliya Alekseeva, director of the museum and co-leader of the reconstruction project. “There is such a term — dogs of war. It seems to me that this is exactly about our hero.”

Radiocarbon dating places the burial at approximately 3,800 years old, during the late Neolithic period. The individual belonged to the Ymyyakhtakh culture, a nomadic hunter-gatherer society known for its advanced use of bone and stone tools. These people endured the harsh Arctic climate, long before the rise of cities or agriculture in the region.

At just 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 cm), the man was not physically imposing, but his burial shows he was of high status. He died between the ages of 40 and 50 — quite old for that time. And his remains were surrounded by weapons, armor, and personal effects, including a slate adze and a small kit bag.

Armor, Sacrifice, and Fire

The burial also contained fragments of a second human skeleton, collected in a pile beside the warrior. Archaeologists suspect this may be evidence of a ritual sacrifice — or possibly even cannibalism. Similar signs have been reported at other ancient Siberian sites.

And then there was the fire. When researchers examined the skull, they found signs that a flame had been lit directly beneath the deceased’s head. This ceremonial act, archaeologists believe, could symbolize a soul’s passage to the afterlife.

Model of the Toyon-Ary writing. Credit: Dmitry Osipov/ TASS.

“The burning of the head obviously indicates that the soul of a person is in the head or in the hair,” Alekseeva explained. Fire, in this context, served not only spiritual purposes but also practical ones, cleansing the site and marking the transition from life to death.

Despite the shallow depth — only 35 centimeters deep — the burial remained remarkably well preserved. In part, this was thanks to the region’s permafrost, but the care with which the body was interred also suggests cultural significance.

Credit: North-Eastern Federal University

General view of the burial of the Kerdyugen warrior from above. Credit: North-Eastern Federal University

The shield, armor, and facial features of the warrior have now been faithfully reconstructed using photogrammetry and methods developed by Soviet anthropologist Mikhail Gerasimov. Researchers stitched hundreds of digital images together to create 3D models of the artifacts and the skull. From this data, they sculpted a lifelike bust, offering museum visitors a startling encounter with the distant past.

“Revived” After Four Millennia

Credit: North-Eastern Federal University

Credit: North-Eastern Federal University

The final result is hauntingly intimate: a man’s face, etched with age, gazing out across the centuries. His features resemble those of modern Arctic Siberian populations, with a strong jaw and weathered expression. “After 4,000 years, we were able to look into the distant past and see a man who has been stirring our imagination for more than 20 years,” said Alekseeva.

This long arc of research — spanning from field discovery to museum exhibit—has been made possible by decades of dedication. Alekseeva herself has spent nearly every summer for the past 40 years in the field. “The field season becomes not just a job,” she said. “Without it, like without a breath of air, it becomes impossible to live.”







