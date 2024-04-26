Facebook

Paul Barton is an English pianist born in England but currently residing in Thailand. His YouTube channel features various classical music bits and lessons, as well as some more special endeavors — like documenting how he played to his daughter from birth to five years old. But perhaps the most heartwarming and inspiring part is his performing for elephants in a sanctuary in Thailand.

These elephants were rescued from harsh conditions. Some are blind or impaired, and most have been abused and mistreated. Barton’s performances have a soothing effect on these majestic animals, noticeably calming them — but only if they like the tune. “One would walk off if I played Schubert, but stay for hours for Beethoven,” Barton says.

From teaching to elephant therapy

Barton traveled to Thailand in the 1990s to teach piano temporarily. This turned into a permanent stay as he met his wife, and now the two work together in their art studio in Thailand. Barton has his recording studio in Bangkok and gives free piano lessons and tutorials online. He was also part of Amazon’s 2017 documentary, Music for Elephants.

He has gained considerable attention for playing classical music to elephants at a sanctuary in Thailand, both a heartwarming story and a viral sensation on social media. For instance, one video (see above) shows him playing Debussy’s ‘Clair de lune’ for an 80-year-old elephant named Ampan. Ampan is blind in one eye and can barely see with the other.

It wasn’t easy but it was worth it, says Barton for The Guardian.

“For my 50th birthday, my wife persuaded the manager of Elephants World to allow us to bring a piano into the sanctuary. These elephants have worked for humans all their life, and many are blind or disabled from being treated badly, so I wanted to make the effort to carry something heavy myself.”

Another video (see below) shows him playing Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’ for a male named Mongkol. The elephant is now 65 and loves Beethoven.

“His captive-held life was spent hauling trees in the Thai forest,” explains Barton in the YouTube video. “His body shape is deformed through hard labor, he lost his right eye and tusk in this brutal logging practice. Mongkol was rescued and brought to Elephants World to spend the rest of his days relaxing peacefully in freedom by the River Kwai. I discovered Mongkol is an extremely gentle, sensitive elephant who enjoys music, especially this slow movement by Beethoven which I play to him occasionally in the day and night.”

Music for elephants

The elephants seem to exhibit different music preferences, but when played something that they enjoy, become calmer and more peaceful. Thankfully, Barton’s repertoire includes a wide range of classical pieces, and he has a particular affinity for the works of Beethoven, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff — which the elephants also seem to fancy.

After they get used to the piano, the elephants seem to visit it on their own accord, awaiting a performance from the musician. This includes elephants considered too dangerous to be around people. They’re all softies when it comes to classical music.

“I made this shortened arrangement of Casar Frank’s “Prelude, Fugue and Variation” for organ Op.18 No.3 to play to Chaichana, a powerful 40-year-old bull elephant while he was having his favorite breakfast of bananas and pumpkins. His name means “Victory” in Thai. I love this elephant very much. In this video, Chaichana is free to walk away if he chooses to. Chaichana is an extremely dangerous elephant (as most bull elephants are) and is kept well away from people for their safety. Chaichana is the alpha-male elephant at Elephants World in Thailand.”

You can see a playlist of Barton playing for elephants here. He continues to record more videos played to elephants along with other art projects dedicated to the magnificent creatures. His work exemplifies a unique fusion of music, education, and animal welfare advocacy.

If you want to learn more about Barton’s work and support him, check out his website.

