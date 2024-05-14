Facebook

Alcohol is probably the most widespread and socially accepted drug. It’s also a major public health issue, associated with nearly three million deaths annually. In fact, over 5% of all deaths worldwide are the result of an alcohol-related disease, injury, accident, murder, or suicide.

Alcohol intoxication is also a major problem. Treatments exist, but they’re not perfect. Traditional methods of alcohol detoxification have mostly relied on natural enzymes that are not only temporary in their effects but also fall short in addressing the broader implications of alcohol consumption, such as liver damage and chronic alcoholism.

In a new study, researchers demonstrate a new antidote for acute alcohol poisoning. This method not only reduces blood alcohol levels but also mitigates liver and intestinal damage commonly associated with chronic alcohol consumption. Although this has only been demonstrated in mice, it could have significant implications in humans.

Detoxifying

Alcohol detoxification has long been a challenging area of medical research. The human body primarily relies on self-made enzymes to metabolize alcohol, but these natural processes often lead to the accumulation of acetaldehyde. This acetaldehyde is a toxic intermediate that can cause severe health issues, including liver damage and cancer.

Most alcohol intoxication treatments work on alleviating symptoms like nausea and headaches but don’t address the underlying problem of acetaldehyde buildup — some may even accentuate this build-up. So, developing effective and safe detoxification treatments is a pretty pressing need.

The new study, led by Jiaqi Su from ETH Zurich, in Switzerland, introduced a solution in the form of special gels called biomimetic-nanozyme amyloid hydrogels. These gels are made from a milk protein called β-lactoglobulin (BLG) and have tiny iron particles evenly spread throughout them. These iron particles are arranged in a way that imitates natural enzymes — hence the “biomimetic” part (because they mimic biological compounds).

This setup helps the gel convert alcohol into harmless acetic acid directly, avoiding the production of toxic acetaldehyde, which usually forms during alcohol breakdown in the body. It’s also administered orally, which is a real advantage as most are administered intravenously.

A promising approach

The effectiveness of this oral treatment was assessed in mice. The study recorded a 55.8% reduction in blood alcohol levels within 300 minutes of alcohol intake. Additionally, it protected the liver from alcohol-induced stress and damage, as evidenced by lower levels of liver enzymes in treated mice compared to untreated controls.

Chronic alcohol consumption often leads to intestinal damage and dysbiosis, contributing to broader health issues. The study found that the gel not only reduced intestinal damage but also helped restore a healthy balance of gut microbiota. This is a significant finding, as maintaining gut health is crucial for overall well-being and efficient alcohol metabolism.

This innovative approach offers a promising alternative to current detoxification methods. However, while the results are promising, further research is needed to translate these findings into practical treatments for human use. Most of the time, mouse studies aren’t successful when repeated with humans. So, this is bound to be a challenge.

Future studies should focus on optimizing the hydrogel’s formulation for human physiology, ensuring its safety and efficacy in diverse populations. Researchers are also looking to expand the hydrogel’s potential applications beyond alcohol detoxification, such as in the treatment of other toxin-related conditions, could broaden its impact.

Alcohol safety

If someone is possibly suffering from alcohol poisoning, it is crucial to act quickly and responsibly. Here is a step-by-step list of what to do:

Call for Emergency Help : Dial emergency services immediately (911 in the United States) to get professional medical assistance.

: Dial emergency services immediately (911 in the United States) to get professional medical assistance. Keep the Person Awake and Sitting Up : If they are conscious, try to keep them awake and in a sitting position. If they must lie down, make sure they are on their side to prevent choking.

: If they are conscious, try to keep them awake and in a sitting position. If they must lie down, make sure they are on their side to prevent choking. Do Not Leave Them Alone : Stay with the person at all times. Monitor their breathing and level of consciousness.

: Stay with the person at all times. Monitor their breathing and level of consciousness. Provide Basic Care : Keep them warm with a blanket if they are cold. Ensure they have space to breathe and are not restricted by tight clothing.

: Keep them warm with a blanket if they are cold. Ensure they have space to breathe and are not restricted by tight clothing. Do Not Give Them Food, Drink, or Medication : Avoid giving them food, coffee, or any medications as these can complicate the situation.

: Avoid giving them food, coffee, or any medications as these can complicate the situation. Do Not Induce Vomiting : Inducing vomiting can lead to choking or aspiration of vomit into the lungs, which is dangerous.

: Inducing vomiting can lead to choking or aspiration of vomit into the lungs, which is dangerous. Monitor for Signs of Severe Alcohol Poisoning : Confusion or stupor Vomiting Seizures Slow or irregular breathing (less than 8 breaths per minute or gaps of more than 10 seconds between breaths) Hypothermia (low body temperature), bluish skin color, or paleness Unconsciousness and inability to wake up

:

