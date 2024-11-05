Facebook

(LEFT) SpaceX launched its fourth Starship test flight from the company’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, in June 2024; (RIGHT) China’s Long March 9 modified rocket design recently unveiled at Zhuhai. Credit: SpaceX.

It’s often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If that’s true, SpaceX might want to check its mailbox for a thank-you note from China. After nearly a decade of development, China’s Long March 9 rocket has undergone yet another redesign, and this time, it looks strikingly familiar — like a clone of SpaceX’s Starship. You might say it’s the space race’s latest case of déjà vu.

Unveiled at an airshow in Zhuhai, the newest iteration of the Long March 9 marks a clear departure from the original design, which featured three stages and solid motors. Instead, China’s space agency has pivoted to a two-stage rocket that closely mirrors SpaceX’s fully reusable Starship. It seems China has decided that if you’re going to reach for the stars, you might as well borrow a winning playbook.

A Familiar Blueprint

Zhuhai Airshow, Long March 9 model! 2022 version VS 2024 version Source:https://t.co/uEQb79os01 pic.twitter.com/QmA4qxulMS — CNSA Watcher (@CNSAWatcher) November 5, 2024

The new Long March 9 features a fully reusable first stage powered by 30 YF-215 engines. These engines use methane and liquid oxygen as fuel, similar to SpaceX’s Raptor engines. The YF-215 produces about 200 tons of thrust per engine, a bit less than the 280 tons generated by each Raptor. But the resemblance doesn’t stop there.

Like the Super Heavy booster of SpaceX’s Starship, the Long March 9’s first stage is designed to be reusable. The Chinese rocket even includes a second stage that looks nearly identical to Starship’s, complete with the same style of aerodynamic flaps positioned in similar locations. This new design has a clear goal: to compete with SpaceX’s reusable spacecraft technology, which has set a new standard for the industry.

“China’s launch industry is basically hanging out in the SpaceX waiting room to see which ideas it should swipe next,” Ars Technica reporter Eric Berger wrote in a recent article.

Space Race 2.0

Slide from the presentation of the new Long March 9 design. Credit: Weibo.

SpaceX has long been a driving force in space exploration. It arose from Elon Musk’s bold vision to make life “multi-planetary” by sending humans to Mars. Starship, the most powerful launch vehicle ever developed in the world, is the centerpiece of that mission. Although it is still in testing, Starship is shaping up nicely with several high-profile test flights. Most recently, there was a successful catch of its Super Heavy booster in mid-October using the Mechazilla launch tower during its fifth flight.

The Chinese space program, while advancing rapidly, has lagged behind in developing fully reusable rockets. But this latest redesign of the Long March 9 indicates that China is not only catching up but actively mirroring SpaceX’s strategies. The Long March 9 is set for its first flight in 2033, almost a decade from now. A lot of things could change between now and then, but the trend is clear.

Even private Chinese startups are looking to SpaceX for source material. For instance, one such startup called Cosmoleap recently announced its own plans for a reusable rocket with a “chopsticks” recovery system similar to the one SpaceX uses for Starship.

What’s Next for Long March 9?

Although the Long March 9’s resemblance to Starship is undeniable, it would be foolish to conclude that China’s space program is just a cheap knockoff of SpaceX or NASA. Yes, the “made in China” jokes write themselves, but bear in mind that this rocket is just one part of China’s long-term goal to establish a permanent presence in space. There are plans for manned missions to the Moon and, eventually, Mars. You don’t achieve these goals simply by copying designs.

The global space race has entered a new era, and reusability is at its core. With SpaceX leading the charge and other countries following suit, the cost of space travel is expected to drop dramatically. This shift could open the door to more frequent and far-reaching missions, bringing us closer to realizing the dream of interplanetary travel.

I for one welcome this competition. As China and SpaceX push the boundaries of rocket technology, the future of space exploration is likely to be shaped by who can perfect the balance between innovation, cost-effectiveness, and reusability.