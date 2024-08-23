Facebook

The ClipIR-12 attachement. Credit: Thermoteknix.

During military and tactical operations, visibility is everything. Thanks to satellites and pesky drones, the fog of war is thinner than ever. However, the most versatile and essential equipment on the battlefield for the 21st-century grunt is their trusty night vision goggles. Thermoteknix, a UK-based manufacturer, has taken things to the next level with the ClipIR-12, a simple attachment that combines night vision and thermal imaging into one seamless system.

This innovation, unveiled at the Eurosatory 2024 defense expo, is set to enhance operational effectiveness in the field by providing clearer, more comprehensive visuals during both day and night operations.

A Game-Changing Combination

Night vision and thermal imaging have long been essential tools for military personnel, law enforcement, and even naturalists looking for an edge while spotting wild animals after dark. Night vision allows users to see in low-light conditions by amplifying available light, while thermal imaging detects heat signatures, making it possible to see living beings and warm objects even in complete darkness. The new ClipIR-12 system by Thermoteknix successfully merges these two technologies, offering users the best of both worlds.

Thermoteknix’s ClipIR-12 clips onto the objective lens of existing night vision goggles, night vision monoculars, or scopes. Once attached, it provides a 40-degree field of view, blending the thermal image with the night vision feed. This dual-layered image allows operators to detect hidden objects and identify heat signatures that would otherwise remain unseen. The result is a significant increase in visibility and situational awareness, especially in challenging environments.

Lightweight, High-Tech, and Ready for Action

Weighing less and boasting a more compact design than its predecessors, this system is easy to deploy in the field. The device features Thermoteknix’s patented shutterless XTi technology, which eliminates image lag, reducing eye fatigue during extended use. Additionally, it includes augmented reality capabilities, allowing the display of data from digital soldier systems and secure communication networks directly onto the viewfinder.

Powered by either internal batteries or an external battery pack, the ClipIR-12 ensures that users have the flexibility to operate in various conditions without worrying about power constraints. The system’s multifunction scroll wheel is designed for ease of use, even when wearing gloves, making it a practical choice for on-the-go adjustments.

However, it’s worth noting that this advanced technology comes with restrictions. The ClipIR-12 is not available for sale or use in the United States, likely due to its cutting-edge capabilities and the stringent export controls governing such military-grade equipment.

As military operations continue to evolve, tools like the ClipIR-12 will be crucial in maintaining a strategic advantage, ensuring that personnel can operate effectively regardless of the time of day or environmental conditions.

“The ClipIR-12 range brings more than ten years’ of Thermoteknix’ experience designing and manufacturing fused thermal and night vision systems,” said Jonti Salisbury, Head of Imaging Sales at Thermoteknix. “These latest advancements in technology enhance the operational effectiveness, situational awareness, and safety of military personnel in the field.”

