LEGO has some good news for those dinosaur fans out there. A new dinosaur fossil set has been recently unveiled, which lets budding paleontologists build their own brick-based museum display.

Credit: LEGO

The set contains 910 pieces and lets you build three dinosaur skeleton models, a T. rex, a triceratops and a pteranodon (which is technically a pterosaur). Each of the models is posable, LEGO said, and they come with display stands so you can set them up in ferocious poses.

The set comes from the company’s LEGO Ideas platform, which lets fans come up with their own ideas for Lego sets and then take them to a public vote to lobby for them to be made. The Dinosaur Fossils set was designed by Jonathan Brunn, a graphic and web designer in France.

“When I was little, my passion for dinosaurs was almost obsessional,” said Brunn. “Dinosaurs were the most incredible thing ever for me, so I made this project to please my inner child! I would have loved it as a kid, and I think every kid who loves dinosaurs and science would agree with me.”

The Dinosaur Fossils set costs US$59.99 and will be available in stores and online on November 1st. If you’re having a hard time justifying the set’s price tag because of other adult fiscal responsibilities, Lego is also including a tiny paleontologist minifigure, as well as a Lego sapiens skeleton figure.

The paleontologist kit also comes with a booklet featuring easy-to-follow building instructions, fascinating facts about the Tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops and pteranodon, and information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO designer. It’s aged 16+ and for anyone with a passion for natural history and dinosaurs.

LEGO Ideas Friends Central Perk and LEGO Ideas Treehouse were released in the theme earlier this year. The first one allows creating the coffee shop of the popular TV show, with minifigures of the six friends. The second one builds a minifigure scale tree complete with treehouse shacks on the branches.

Three more LEGO Ideas product ideas were recently confirmed as approved for official release; Sesame Street, Playable Piano, and The Pirate Bay. The will be released in the first months of 2020.