Imagine this: you’re feeling down, emotionally drained, and it’s a struggle just to get out of bed. You'd like to discuss your mental health with a professional, but the mere thought of traveling to a doctor’s office is exhausting and maybe even terrifying. For millions of people around the world, this is a common reality -- but there could be a better way.

Here's an alternative: you pick up your phone, open an app, and you're immediately connected with a healthcare provider. Within minutes, you’re talking about your symptoms, receiving guidance, and even getting prescriptions, all without stepping out of your home. This alternative is telehealth

The Digital Doctor is In

Telehealth, or telemedicine, is the use of digital information and communication technologies, such as computers and mobile devices, to provide healthcare services remotely. It's a way for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to offer medical advice, consultations, treatment plans, and even some medical procedures without the need for in-person visits.

Telemedicine was originally introduced many decades ago, but it didn't really catch on. The big "breakthrough" for telehealth was during the pandemic when many services had to move online. Millions of people across the world were stuck at their homes but still needed professional and timely medical assistance, and telehealth.

The fact that technology has progressed also helped telehealth. Internet connections are usually good enough to maintain stable video connections, and telehealth technology boasts rich functionality. It can schedule online consultations, medication treatment, voice messaging, and more. Modern systems even allow billing insurance companies in a matter of clicks. Plus, you get to avoid public transportation or driving to a clinic.

Of course, some medical services can't be provided online; but others can. Initial assessments and consultations are a good example, as are specialist and laboratory referrals. However, a particularly effective application of telehealth is for mental health.

Recent studies suggest that telehealth can be highly effective for mental health

"Results suggest telehealth as a viable care alternative with no significant differences between in-person and telehealth groups in depressive symptom reduction, and significant increases in self-reported quality of life across both groups," the authors of a 2022 study concluded.

Wiping Out the Stigma

The stigma surrounding mental health often serves as a barricade. People are afraid to be seen walking into a psychiatrist's office. But telehealth changes the game. You're in the comfort of your home with no judgy eyes and no whispering voices. Think of it as taking an emotional pit stop in the middle of your daily race without anyone flagging you down.

This is particularly important for patients who suffer from bullying or biases, or for those who belong to social minorities and often face additional stigma. Telemedicine is based on secure platforms and health information is protected by strict policies. Patients can decide who may access their medical records. You have a lot of control over what you do and how you conduct the session.

Convenience, Time, and Cost

Telehealth stands out through flexibility. Have only 20 minutes to spare during your lunch break? No problem. Need a quick consultation before the kids get home? Easy-peasy. Telehealth bends around your life, not the other way around.

There's the added bonus of convenience. You can stay comfortably at home and do a session from the comfort of your bed or whatever place seems comfortable -- which is extremely useful when we're talking about mental health.

Also, telehealth can reduce some of the costs. Let’s face it, therapy can be expensive. You have the consultation fees, travel costs, and let's not forget those miscellaneous expenses and treatments that always seem to crop up. Telehealth cuts through some of that. With many insurance companies supporting virtual visits, your financial strain could lighten, making it easier to prioritize your mental well-being.

You also save time with telehealth. A study conducted by the University of Iowa showed that telemedicine reduces travel time for patients from rural areas by 2.4 hours per single visit. Transform hours into money and you will get an impressive amount that patients can save on commuting. From a doctor’s point of view, telemedicine is also beneficial because they don’t have to pay for office rent or train tickets to the hospital.

Global Reach, Local Touch

Doctor availability also becomes significantly easier online.

You may probably heard that there is a serious shortage of mental health providers, especially in the pandemic times. Sometimes, patients travel several days just to access a provider who specializes in their particular condition. Or there may simply not be a good doctor available in your area.

With telemedicine, this problem becomes easier to overcome. It provides patients with fast and professional help without the need to travel to a distant city. You can access specialists from the entire country, which makes it much easier. But you can even access specialists outside your country.

Imagine you’re an English speaker living in a non-English speaking country -- or vice versa. The language barrier can make getting mental health care feel like climbing a mountain without any gear. Telehealth shatters these geographic barriers. It’s like having a bridge that lets you walk over turbulent waters, connecting you to someone who speaks your language—literally and metaphorically.

Bridging Gaps and Building Futures

Now, let’s not get carried away. Telehealth isn’t a magical elixir. Just like anything else, it has its limitations. For severe cases that need immediate, hands-on attention, virtual care falls short. It's also not like talking to someone in person, and for some, that may be off-putting. But it's not a replacement; it's an addition. It complements the existing healthcare ecosystem like a new instrument in an orchestra, enhancing the overall performance.

Telehealth isn't just about convenience; it's also about accessibility. Rural areas, often medically underserved, can particularly benefit from this digital revolution. Think of telehealth as rain in a drought; it brings life-saving resources to places where they are scarce.

While telehealth doesn't completely replace the need for in-person visits, it offers a flexible and often more accessible alternative. It represents a significant stride toward universal healthcare, addressing gaps in service and making medical and mental health assistance available to people who might otherwise go without.