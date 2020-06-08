ADVERTISEMENT

One of these two coins actually has a circular shape, while the other is a true oval. Can you tell which one of the two us has a genuine circular shape? Credit: Johns Hopkins University.

One important philosophical question is whether humans can ever see and, therefore, interact with the world objectively. The rabbit hole can run so deep that it can make one question the very nature of reality. Researchers have now brought this age-old inquiry out of limbo and used techniques from cognitive science to offer some form closure. Their investigation suggests that ‘no’, humans are not really equipped to see things objectively.

Do you trust your eyes?

Led by Chaz Firestone, an assistant professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Director of the Hopkins Perception & Mind Laboratory, the team of researchers employed a series of experiments meant to challenge the participants’ sense of reality.

On a computer screen, participants were shown pairs of round, three-dimensional objects (coins) that were tilted away from them, distorting the perspective of the objects in question into ovals and ellipses. Over the course of nine sessions, one of the coins was always a true oval, while the other was a circle. The participants simply had to pick which coin they thought was the true oval.

That seems easy enough, but time and time again the participants became confused and, when presented with the tilted circular coins, they hesitated.

The significant delay in time response was consistent across all experiments, regardless of whether the coins were still or moving, had different shapes, and whether they were shown on a computer screen or physically shown right in front of the subjects.

“This question about the influence of one’s own perspective on perception is one philosophers have been discussing for centuries,” Firestone said in a statement, alluding to the works of the likes of John Locke or David Hume, who wondered centuries ago whether it is ever truly possible to separate the way an object truly is (a circle) from how it appears (an ellipse).

The findings, however, suggest that vision is not only influenced by physics — how light bounces off objects, hits the retina, which then sends signals that are processed into sight by specialized areas of the brain — but also by assumptions and knowledge of the world gained throughout our lifetimes.