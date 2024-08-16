Facebook

In the tropical paradise of the Caribbean, the island of St. Kitts is known for its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and… drunk monkeys? That’s right! On this lush island, a unique group of vervet monkeys has become notorious for their love of alcohol, providing an amusing but also enlightening window into both primate and human behavior.

Three centuries ago, European settlers brought sugarcane and rum production to the Caribbean. As sugarcane fields thrived, so did the distilleries that turned the sweet juice into rum. The waste from these distilleries, including discarded fermented sugarcane, often ended up in places where the local vervet monkeys could find it.

Over time, these clever primates developed a taste for alcohol. They started with the fermenting sugarcane and then moved up — frequently raiding local bars and resorts to sip on the sugary cocktails left unattended by tourists. Today, the vervet monkeys of St. Kitts are known for their fondness for alcoholic beverages, displaying behaviors that are eerily similar to those of intoxicated humans.

What’s fascinating about the vervet monkeys of St. Kitts is how their behavior under the influence of alcohol parallels that of humans. Here are some striking similarities:

Varied Tolerance Levels: Just like humans, not all monkeys handle alcohol the same way. Some vervets can drink a significant amount without showing obvious signs of intoxication, while others become noticeably tipsy after just a few sips. Social Drinking Patterns: Vervet monkeys, like humans, engage in social drinking. Some prefer to drink in groups, sharing their alcoholic finds, while others are more solitary, sneaking away to enjoy their drinks in peace. Interestingly, these monkeys exhibit similar “personality types” as seen in human drinkers. Addiction and Moderation: Not unlike humans, vervet monkeys can develop a dependency on alcohol. Some become heavy drinkers, while others show more moderation or avoid alcohol altogether. Morning After Effects: The “hangover” is a universal experience. Some vervet monkeys, after a night of heavy drinking, have been observed to exhibit behaviors akin to a human hangover. They are sluggish, irritable, and seek out water or sugary fruits, likely to alleviate their discomfort.

There’s another twist. The more alcoholic the monkey, the more likely it was to become a leader and followed by the others. That’s not really that similar to humans, is it?

