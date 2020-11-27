Nature Springer, one of the biggest scientific publishers on the planet, has announced plans to allow researchers to make their articles accessible to everyone for free. There’s a small catch, though: it costs up to $11,300. Oh, and if your paper gets rejected, it still costs $2,000.

The future of academic publishing is murky

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in this pandemic, it’s the value of quick, quality research. Quality research lets us have new vaccines in less than one year and it lets us know which measures are most effective at controlling the pandemic. Can you even imagine what this pandemic would have looked like, had we dulled the sharp blade of modern science?

The problem is that scientific publishing can be both very slow and very expensive (which can make it inaccessible). It’s not just the equipment you often need or the qualified personnel — the publishing itself can be expensive.

To anyone not aware of how scientific publishing works, it would probably seem pretty crazy. Here’s the crux of it: as a scientist, you need to publish and communicate your results — they don’t call it “publish or perish” for nothing. It takes a lot of time to write a paper, you need to do it according to very specific guidelines, and fulfill a number of requests. The manuscript is then reviewed by knowledgeable people from the same field, who usually ask for some changes and then, with a bit of luck, your manuscript might get published in a journal within a few months (though it often takes over a year). The higher prestige of the journal, the higher regarded your work is, which is why many researchers chase the very best of journals, which Nature is undoubtedly among.

So far, it sounds fairly decent. But here’s the thing: accessing a single study usually costs around 30 to 40 dollars. Want to read a few dozen studies? Well, that’s quite a bill you’ll end up with.

Get more science news like this... Join the ZME newsletter for amazing science news, features, and exclusive scoops. More than 40,000 subscribers can't be wrong. Daily Weekly I have read and agree to the terms & conditions. Leave this field empty if you're human:

Here’s where it gets even more interesting. The people writing the paper don’t get paid a dime. The people reviewing the paper usually don’t get paid a dime either. So who gets paid? The people who publish the journal. Researchers also don’t own the copyright for their work — again, it’s usually the publishers who do.

Understandably, there’s a growing movement supporting open-science for everyone.

“Dissemination of scientific results is an integral part of a research project,” said Gerard Meijer, a researcher at the Department of Molecular Physics at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, and one of the strong voices calling for a reform of the publishing system, at a Heidelberg Laureate Meeting in 2019. Alongside a stellar panel at the Heidelberg Laureate Forum, he shared his views on the issue. “It’s a topic of utmost importance, particularly to the younger people.”

However, paying huge amounts of money to make a paper open-access is not what most researchers had in mind.

A charge of €9,500, US$11,390 or £8,290 to make a single paper open access (OA) in Nature journals is so far beyond outrageous, I don't have a word for it.

… FTR, a life-altering summer research internship for an undergrad costs about US$5,000! https://t.co/H3h5WSoOz2 — Asmeret Asefaw Berhe👩🏽‍🔬🌍 (@aaberhe) November 24, 2020

Here’s the ridiculous thing about it: Nature’s announcement isn’t even that crazy, it’s just more expensive than what others are already charging. For instance, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences charges $1590-$4215 per article (depending on length), only as an article processing charge — then there’s a another open-access surcharge of up to $2,200 for closed-access. The AGU’s Journal of Geophysical Research, a more niche publication, charges $1000 for closed-access and $3500 for open-access. Here’s one 2018 chart from Cambridge University which mentions the costs for some of the most well-known (note that these are the discounted publishing charges).

So it’s not like Nature came up with this idea, several journals are doing it already (although Nature is way more expensive). In truth, the €9,500 ($11,300) price tag only applies to the Nature flagship journal itself, while for Nature Genetics, Nature Methods, and Nature Physics, the price is up to €4790 ($5,700). But it’s still double or even more than any other journal out there.

Why this is a problem for scientists and for science

Understandably, many researchers were frustrated by the announcement and took to Twitter to express their disappointment, especially as Nature also announced another fee: €2190 to cover the review fee. Essentially, editors will look at your paper and decide whether it’s worthy to send out for peer review. If it is, you pay the €2190 ($2,600) and the paper gets sent to peer review… where many papers are rejected. The fee is non-refundable, though.

Taking a break from #JWSTDeadlineMemes to read about Nature’s new Open Access policy and now I want to go back to bed. pic.twitter.com/b30qIH5iFm — Mike Boylan-Kolchin (@MBKplus) November 24, 2020

I despair at this move to the open access authors pay model. Will institutions cover this $15k per article? No. The idea of a non-refundable deposit is crazy. No way I can afford that. https://t.co/byds0YMgM1 — Prof Jodie Bradby (@JodieBradby) November 24, 2020

The scheme is optional — you don’t need to opt for it. But if you’d want to make your papers open source, you must either be with a very rich and supportive university, or have a ton of money of your own.

For instance, one professor calculated that ten years’ worth of his publishing in Nature would cost about $224,000 AUD (or $164,000 USD). Others were outraged that for the price of making a single paper open-access, you could cover a year’s worth of salary in many parts of the world.

9,500€ – that's the annual income of professors in Turkey. + publication fees are rarely covered by universities or institutes. Then people ask why they don't hear much from Turkey even though scientists from Turkey excel in abroad. One of many reasons 👇https://t.co/3mxqmtbYQI — Melike Dönertaş (@melikedonertas) November 24, 2020

It’s easy to see how this type of approach would magnify existing inequality in science. None but the very richest universities will afford this, which likely means that their papers will become more accessible, more quoted, and would gain more traction. Established professors with a larger budget would also be able to afford this more than early-career researchers, who would be at the mercy (or pockets) of their university, or would publish in lower-rated journals. So it would be a way to use money to gain leverage and the rich get richer. Nature did say that it can waive the fee for authors who can demonstrate their inability to pay, but it remains unclear how this will be applied in practice.

Ultimately, Springer Nature is a for-profit company and they can charge whatever they want. But as long as researchers live in a “publish or perish” environment, they need to be able to publish in journals to have any form of a career and deliver any type of research results. Making publishing prohibitively expensive for half of the planet will not only have a negative impact on scientists by limiting where they can publish — but on science itself.

In a 2013 website article, Nature itself seemed to acknowledge how absurd these costs are, quoting one scientist who said “It’s still ludicrous how much it costs to publish research — let alone what we pay.”

I’ve no problem with Nature’s pricing, they charge what they can, just like every other company. The problem isn’t them it’s us. Every time you talk about “a Nature paper” as something special, you enable this. Stop https://t.co/rcBcu5daoi — Dave Lunt (@davelunt) November 24, 2020

I guess the Nature group will announce soon how much they are going to pay to experts for reviewing manuscripts, since their "production costs" are so high due to reviewing so many papers.

Certainly this is not what open access is about. This is strictly business, not science. — José Manuel García-Fernández (@jmgarciafnandez) November 24, 2020

What’s even more ironic is that this trial is part of a plan that was supposed to make science more accessible. Plan S is a large initiative from Europe that wants to require all researchers who want to receive state funding to make their papers accessible to everyone in the world and in the Creative Commons by 2021. So if you’re a scientist who received any form of European funding, all your papers need to be published as open source.

But if open-source journals charge this type of money, it’s doubtful that many researchers will be able to afford this (without massive external funding). Some have even seen this as a way for Nature to ‘make a quick buck’ from this transition.

More seriously: Ok, so now “most” research done in the EU, the UK and a few other places is required to be open access. Nature are attempting to make a quick $ from it. But I think the opposite will happen: Good papers will still be written, but will not be published by Nature — julesh (@_julesh_) November 24, 2020

At the end of the day, Nature (and many other academic publishers) will insist that the peer-paper costs are justified, that their publishing is intertwined with many other activities, and that the price is perfectly justifiable, even as most of the people doing the research and review work don’t see a dime from it. That may be the case. But as a researcher, especially a young one or someone from a not-too-rich university, it’s hard to see this as anything but a slap in the face.

I am reminded of a talented, hard-working researcher who, on quitting his position from a company, quoted as one of his reasons: “The van we rent costs more than me.” It’s hard to be motivated to do research when the paper you publish is worth more money than you are.