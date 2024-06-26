Facebook

Image credits: USGS.

The Devil’s Tower, a stunning geological formation rising from the plains of northeastern Wyoming, is one of America’s most spectacular geological features. This natural monument is not only a wonder of the natural world but also a site of cultural and historical significance. It’s also been explored for over a century, as you can see from this USGS photo dating all the way back to 1900.

The photo was taken by Nathaniel H. Darton, who photographed several geological wonders of the US. It’s one of the most impressive geological photos in history.

The Devil’s Tower, also known as Bear Lodge Butte, stands 867 feet above its surrounding terrain and reaches an elevation of 5,112 feet above sea level. It is believed to have formed around 50 million years ago during the Paleocene epoch. The tower is an igneous intrusion, which means it was formed from molten rock that solidified underground and was later exposed through erosion.

A geological cross-section of Devil’s Tower. This is basically what the monument is: an igneous intrusion that was left standing tall by erosion.

The unique columnar structure of the Devil’s Tower is a result of the slow cooling of magma, which caused the rock to contract and crack into hexagonal columns. This process is similar to the formation of basalt columns but on a much grander scale. The tower’s columns are some of the tallest and most perfectly shaped in the world, making it a significant feature for geologists studying volcanic and intrusive rock formations.

The rock composing the Devil’s Tower is phonolite porphyry, a rare igneous rock that contains large, well-formed crystals embedded in a fine-grained matrix. The mineral composition of phonolite porphyry gives the tower its distinct gray-green color and contributes to its remarkable durability. Erosion over millions of years has removed the softer surrounding sedimentary rock, leaving the harder, more resistant phonolite porphyry to stand as a prominent feature in the landscape.

The formation of the Devil’s Tower is still a subject of debate among geologists. Some theories suggest it could be the remnant of a laccolith, a dome-shaped intrusion that pushed up overlying sedimentary layers. Others propose that it may have been a volcanic plug, the solidified core of an ancient volcano. Image credits: US Department of Interior.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt designated the Devil’s Tower as the first National Monument in the United States under the Antiquities Act. This designation helped preserve the site and its surrounding environment, recognizing its importance not only as a geological wonder but also as a cultural and historical landmark.

Today, the Devil’s Tower attracts around 400,000 visitors annually. It is a popular destination for hikers, rock climbers, and nature enthusiasts. The tower offers several trails, ranging from easy walks to more challenging hikes. The most popular is the Tower Trail, a 1.3-mile loop that provides breathtaking views of the monument from various angles.

