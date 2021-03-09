ADVERTISEMENT

We spent the better part of last year in the ZME labs working on a secret project: a faster, cleaner, more engaging environment for enjoying the content we work on every day.

ZME Science has been online since 2007, and if you’ve followed us for a while you know that we’re constantly improving. This week we’re proud the announce the launch of our very own app, designed specifically with our newsletter readers in mind.

Download it here for both Android or iPhone/iPad. The user experience is identical across platforms, it’s all completely free and there are no hidden fees or in-app purchases.



Quick features:

ADVERTISEMENT

Push notifications. Receive notifications for breaking stories. You may turn them on or off at your convenience and may select which stories you’d like to receive notifications on (physics/climate change/space/ etc).

Receive notifications for breaking stories. You may turn them on or off at your convenience and may select which stories you’d like to receive notifications on (physics/climate change/space/ etc). Bookmarks . Save stories for later reading even when offline or for reference purposes.

. Save stories for later reading even when offline or for reference purposes. Clean interface . Experience our content in a much less resource-intensive user interface. On the app, the stories load faster and the user experience is much better.

. Experience our content in a much less resource-intensive user interface. On the app, the stories load faster and the user experience is much better. And more. We have other features that we’re working on, which you’ll be able to enjoy with no extra effort as the app updates automatically.