In many parts of the world, including the US, politics has become increasingly polarized. Oftentimes, positive initiatives aren’t supported simply because they come from “the other side,” which hampers the overall development of society. Nevertheless, there are some bridges on which voters from all parts of the political spectrum can agree on. For instance, there’s sex education.

In recent years, many government programs have shifted from the science-based and evidence-based educational programs to anachronic and ineffective programs.

“Sex education remains a vital component to reducing unintended teenage pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases among young people as well as providing young people with the information and skills they need to build healthy relationships,” said professor Leslie M. Kantor, chair of the department of urban-global public health at the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Recent attempts by the government to shift funding away from evidence-based pregnancy prevention programs and back to abstinence-only-until- marriage-approaches are out of alignment with what likely voters want.”

Not only are evidence-based programs more effective, but they’re also what most voters want. The study reports that both Democrats and Republicans express similar support for including the issues of puberty and sexually transmitted diseases in school sex education programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some differences. Republicans were more likely to support abstinence as a topic in sexual education, while Democrats are more likely to support topics such as healthy relationships, birth control, consent and sexual orientation. Nevertheless, both camps had strong support for essentially all topics to be included in sex education programs.

“Planned Parenthood’s mission includes providing sex education programs and resources that teach teens to make healthy, informed choices,” said Nicole Levitz, Director of Digital Products at Planned Parenthood Federation of America and a co-author of the study. “This study validates that most likely voters want comprehensive sex education for middle and high school students.”

The study reports bi-partisan support for more comprehensive sex ed policies, which is encouraging. Strong evidence shows that a combination of sex education and access to birth control can reduce the rates of unintended pregnancies. Conversely, evidence shows that teaching abstinence has had the opposite effect — increasing the rate of teenage pregnancy.

Furthermore, by emphasizing rights and gender issues, sex ed programs help reduce gender-based violence and bullying, promote safe schools, and empower young students. A recent large review found that “overwhelming evidence” shows that sex ed does not increase sexual activity.

“Planned Parenthood’s mission includes providing sex education programs and resources that teach teens to make healthy, informed choices,” said Nicole Levitz, Director of Digital Products at Planned Parenthood Federation of America and a co-author of the study. “This study validates that most likely voters want comprehensive sex education for middle and high school students.”



The study has been published in the journal Sex Education.