Illustration by Midjourney.

For centuries, ayahuasca has been a sacred tool for Indigenous Amazonian communities. Now, its influence is expanding into the concrete jungle. A new study (the most extensive of its kind) suggests that this traditional psychoactive brew may hold promise for mental health in modern settings—though it comes with caveats.

A Brew for the Mind and Spirit

Ayahuasca traditionally combines the Banisteriopsis caapi vine and the Psychotria viridis leaves, creating a potent mixture of N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and beta-carbolines. Together, these compounds trigger hallucinogenic journeys often described as mystical, deeply introspective, and profoundly connected to the spiritual.

The recent study is the largest of its kind, surveying over 10,800 individuals from 50 countries, with 7,576 providing detailed mental health data. Researchers found that frequent use of ayahuasca was associated with lower psychological distress and greater psychological well-being. These findings persisted across a diverse group, regardless of prior mental health diagnoses.

“Ayahuasca has been used for centuries by Indigenous communities for healing and spiritual purposes, but despite its growing global popularity, its effects on mental health in contemporary settings are not well understood,” said lead author Daniel Perkins, an adjunct associate professor at Swinburne University and senior research fellow at the University of Melbourne, in an interview with PsyPost.

Mystical Insights and Social Connections

The study revealed key factors influencing ayahuasca’s potential benefits: the intensity of mystical experiences, the depth of personal insights, and the strength of community ties. Participants who reported stronger mystical or introspective episodes tended to show greater improvements in mental health. Similarly, consuming ayahuasca in supportive group settings amplified these benefits.

“We were surprised by how consistent the positive associations were between repeated ayahuasca use and improved mental health, even after accounting for a range of other factors,” Perkins explained. “Notably, we found that mental health and wellbeing benefits were present even after controlling for the social and community aspects of ayahuasca use, which in themselves can enhance wellbeing.”

However, not all experiences were transformative. Some participants reported extreme fear or panic during ceremonies, leading to poorer mental health outcomes — the infamous “bad trips”. Others struggled to process their experiences afterward.

“The context in which it is used is important—things like the strength of the mystical experience, personal insights gained, the support of a community, and how people process the experience afterward are key to these outcomes,” Perkins said.

Ayahuasca’s legal status further complicates things. In many countries, its active ingredient, DMT, is classified as a controlled substance, limiting large-scale clinical trials. Still, its use continues to grow in countries like Peru and Brazil, where retreats and ceremonies operate in a legally gray area.

Not a Miracle Drug

The findings arrive amid a wave of renewed interest in psychedelics as mental health treatments. Substances like psilocybin and MDMA are advancing through clinical trials with promising results, and ayahuasca may join their ranks as researchers uncover its mechanisms and therapeutic potential.

Yet, despite the study’s intriguing results, ayahuasca is no silver bullet — and this study’s conclusions should be taken with caution. The reliance on self-reported online surveys introduces potential biases, such as participants with positive experiences being more likely to respond. Additionally, the data cannot establish causation—did ayahuasca improve mental health, or were healthier individuals more inclined to try it?

“An important limitation of our study is that it’s based on self-reported data from an online survey, which means we can’t prove cause and effect,” Perkins noted. “Additionally, it’s important to remember that ayahuasca does not provide benefit for everyone, and its effects can vary widely depending on the setting of use and a person’s psychological and emotional preparation.”

Looking ahead, researchers are calling for longitudinal studies and controlled clinical trials. These could clarify the brew’s therapeutic potential and help adapt its use for treatment-resistant mental health conditions in Western contexts. “While many people report benefits after consuming ayahuasca, it is not a panacea or quick fix,” Perkins cautioned.

Ayahuasca’s growing presence on the global stage reflects a broader interest in the therapeutic possibilities of psychedelics. As researchers continue to explore its mysteries, one thing remains clear: this ancient brew carries the power to transform, but also to challenge, those who dare to sip from its cup.

The findings were reported in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs.