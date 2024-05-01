Facebook

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya.

Baldness is a strange thing. Well, baldness itself isn’t strange — what’s strange is how we deal with it. It affects more than 50% of men, but it’s pretty much inconsequential from a health perspective (bald men live just as long as haired men and are just as healthy).

In 2019, Egyptology professor Samar Kamal uncovered evidence of 122 bald men who were painted in private Ancient Egyptian tombs, circa 2613 to 525 BC. The paintings were just like any other ones and suggest that Ancient Egyptians didn’t really care that much about baldness.

Baldness doesn’t seem to have a health effect. People with hair loss are as healthy as those without it (unless the hair loss is caused by an underlying condition, which is rarely the case) — and yet, we as a society seem very affected by it. We’re so affected by it that a great deal of research has been put into stopping or reversing hair loss. Here are just some of that.

The “established” drugs

Traditionally, hair loss remedies ranged from herbal treatments to sophisticated wigs and hairpieces. In the late 20th century, the FDA approved two significant drugs: Minoxidil, which is applied topically, and Finasteride, an oral medication. Both are primarily effective in slowing hair loss rather than reversing it and are widely used today. These treatments target specific biochemical pathways involved in hair growth, providing a scientific basis for treatment that was previously lacking.

The introduction of these drugs was a watershed moment in dealing with baldness, setting the stage for a more scientific approach.

Both medications marked a shift towards treatments that have a well-understood mechanism of action, targeting specific biochemical pathways related to hair growth and loss. While primarily effective in halting the progression of hair loss rather than completely reversing it, these drugs provided the first truly effective medical treatments for alopecia and are still widely used today due to their proven effectiveness and relative ease of use.

Stem cell therapy

Stem cell therapy, one of the most promising areas of modern medicine, involves using stem cells to regenerate damaged tissues or organs. In the context of hair loss, researchers have successfully used stem cells to regenerate hair follicles in bald areas.

The principle is fairly straightforward. You harvest stem cells from a patient and activate them to induce differentiation into specialized stem cells that can produce missing hairs. However, this is still away from becoming a readily available treatment.

Still, there is significant progress. Several clinical trials have shown promising results, and some treatments have already received FDA approval, moving closer to general availability.

The molecule approach

Recent research has identified a new player in the realm of hair loss treatment, a molecule known as SCUBE3. This discovery offers potential new mechanisms for hair regrowth that deviate from traditional treatments, targeting the signaling pathways that encourage hair follicle growth.

The discovery of SCUBE3’s role in hair growth is particularly exciting because it opens up new avenues for the development of hair loss treatments that could potentially be more effective than current options. The activation of the signaling pathway suggests that treatments based on SCUBE3 could not only slow hair loss but also actively promote the growth of new hair, offering hope for more robust and lasting solutions.

However, this advance is not applicable just yet. Which brings us to the most applicable way to deal with hair loss: a hair transplant.

The hair transplant

Hair transplants have come a long way, and the latest hair transplant techniques are faster, safer, and more efficient than a few years ago.

The earliest hair transplant techniques, dating back to the 1950s, involved the use of punch grafts, which were large, round grafts containing about 10-15 hairs. This method often resulted in an unnatural, “pluggy” look. As technology and understanding of aesthetic hair placement evolved, surgeons moved towards mini and micro grafting in the 1980s and 1990s. These techniques used smaller grafts, leading to a more natural appearance but still required extensive sessions and resulted in significant post-surgical scarring.

The major breakthrough came with the development of two key techniques: Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE).

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

FUT, also known as strip surgery, involves removing a strip of scalp from the back of the head where hair is more resistant to balding. This strip is then dissected into individual follicular units under a microscope. These units are then transplanted to the balding areas. While FUT allows for a large number of grafts to be transplanted in a single session, it does leave a linear scar, which can be a concern for patients who wear their hair very short.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Introduced in the early 2000s, FUE is a less invasive technique that involves extracting individual hair follicles directly from the scalp without removing a strip of tissue. Using precise microsurgical tools, surgeons extract follicles and reimplant them into balding areas. This method significantly reduces scarring, offering patients the freedom to wear short hairstyles without visible scar lines. FUE also tends to involve a faster recovery time and less post-operative discomfort.

Identifying the right candidates for these advanced implantation techniques involves a comprehensive evaluation of hair loss extent, donor hair density, and individual health conditions. Personalized consultations with hair restoration specialists are essential to determine the most suitable technique based on the individual’s unique circumstances and goals.

Hair transplantation stands as the most effective current solution against baldness, offering hope and tangible results to those affected by hair loss. With advancements in techniques and a better understanding of the procedure, individuals can make informed decisions to improve their quality of life.

The bottom line

We’ve put a lot of time and effort into dealing with a largely cosmetic condition. From ancient civilizations that seemingly accepted baldness with indifference to modern societies where the aesthetic and psychological impacts drive a billion-dollar industry, our perceptions and treatments of hair loss have evolved dramatically.

The journey from herbal concoctions and rudimentary hairpieces to sophisticated drug therapies and high-tech transplants illustrates not only advancements in medical science but also a shift in societal attitudes toward appearance and health. Each new development, be it in the realm of pharmacology, cell regeneration, or surgical techniques, reflects a deeper understanding of biological processes and a commitment to improving life quality.

