Illustration by Midjourney.

In late 2022, the world collectively held its breath as a strange yet exciting new technology emerged from the depths of Silicon Valley. This was ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence chatbot that could write poetry, debug code, and summarize hundred-page novels with unnerving ease. It attracted a jaw-dropping 100 million users within weeks, breaking records for the fastest-growing consumer application in history. Investors, with visions of a technological revolution shimmering in their eyes (and dollar signs for pupils), began pouring fortunes into anything that bore the acronym “AI.” The future, it seemed, was already here.

But, as history reminds us with a wry smile, the future doesn’t always arrive as advertised. As the markets ride a wave of AI-induced euphoria, voices of caution are growing louder. Is AI a transformative technology poised to rewrite our lives, or is it the scaffolding for the next catastrophic bubble — a modern-day echo of the dot-com collapse?

Echoes of 1999

The numbers are staggering. In 2024, the S&P 500 is on track to close with a 27% gain, building on a 24% surge the year before. We haven’t seen this kind of back-to-back bull run since the halcyon days of the late 1990s, when dot-com stocks inflated to absurd heights. For a brief moment, it seemed every startup with a “.com” in its name was a ticket to unimaginable wealth. But by early 2000, that story turned dark. The bubble popped, and what followed was a painful recession that many would rather forget. By 2002, investor losses were estimated at around $5 trillion. Today, a similar stock market wipeout could be much more dire.

For instance, at the peak of the dot-com frenzy, Pets.com seemed to embody the future of commerce. Who wouldn’t want pet supplies delivered with just a few clicks? The company launched in 1998, armed with an irresistible mascot: a wide-eyed sock puppet with a penchant for witty banter. The puppet became a minor celebrity, starring in a $1.2 million Super Bowl ad and even appearing on “Good Morning America.”

But beneath the charm lay a fragile business model. Shipping bulky bags of dog food wasn’t cheap, and Pets.com sold products at a loss just to attract customers. Investors still believed in the vision, pumping $82.5 million into its IPO in February 2000. Nine months later, the company collapsed. The sock puppet, once a symbol of internet-age optimism, became the unwitting face of dot-com hubris.

Companies like Nvidia, the undisputed titan of AI hardware, have seen their market value soar to over $3 trillion. In just two years, Nvidia’s stock has surged eightfold. Super Micro Computer, which provides the servers powering AI’s voracious data needs, has followed a similar trajectory. The technology that underpins this growth is genuinely astounding. Yet, as the Associated Press notes, it’s hard to ignore how similar these patterns feel to the 1999 bubble — a time when investors believed the early internet would mint millionaires out of thin air.

Even the European Central Bank has begun sounding the alarm. In a recent financial review, the ECB warned of an AI stock bubble, suggesting that if AI firms don’t start producing tangible profits, panic could ripple through the global economy. The more feverish the hype, the harder the fall if reality fails to deliver.

“This concentration among a few large firms raises concerns over the possibility of an AI-related asset price bubble,” the ECB said. “Also, in a context of deeply integrated global equity markets, it points to the risk of adverse global spillovers, should earnings expectations for these firms be disappointed.”

“Given relatively low liquid asset holdings and significant liquidity mismatches in some types of open-ended investment funds, cash shortages could result in forced asset sales that could amplify downward asset price adjustments,” the ECB said.

At the moment, there’s just too much optimism and not enough recognition of what could derail stock momentum, experts seem to warn.

Is This The World’s Most Expensive Gamble?

And yet, despite the red flags, the AI juggernaut barrels forward. According to estimates, spending on AI data centers from 2024 to 2027 will exceed $1.4 trillion. These facilities, filled with server racks humming under the weight of immense computation, are the new temples of progress. But as impressive as this investment sounds, only a sliver of American businesses — about 5% — have incorporated AI into their services.

The disparity between investor enthusiasm and business adoption is becoming hard to ignore. While ChatGPT dazzled millions, the electricity needed to train its underlying model, GPT-4, could have powered over three million electric vehicles for an entire year. OpenAI’s monthly revenue hit $300 million in August, up 1,700 percent since the beginning of 2023 — but it expects to lose roughly $5 billion this year after paying for costs related to running its services and other expenses.

Each new leap in AI capability requires ever more data, ever more energy, and ever more money. It’s a cycle that feels less like a virtuous circle and more like an arms race, spiraling toward a point of diminishing returns.

Some of these constraints are fueling an industry-wide scramble for efficiency. Companies are developing specialized chips and streamlined models to mitigate AI’s insatiable hunger for resources. Yet, as of now, the promises are still largely theoretical.

What happens if the money — and patience — runs out before the solutions arrive?

The Silent Revolution in the Office Cubicle

Curiously, while corporations debate the merits of AI, employees are embracing it in secret. Studies suggest that a third of American workers use AI at least once a week, often without their bosses’ knowledge. In some sectors, like software engineering, that figure climbs to nearly 80%. Employees are quietly deploying AI to write reports, debug code, and streamline tedious tasks, but they’re keeping it under wraps, fearful that transparency could lead to heavier workloads or job losses. After all, why are you getting paid if most of your job can be done with the help of AI?

This clandestine adoption hints at a peculiar paradox: AI may be more disruptive than we realize, but the disruption is happening quietly, in the shadows of office cubicles. This isn’t the AI revolution the hype trains promised. It’s a whisper, not a roar.

For businesses, this means AI adoption is as much about culture as it is about technology. Companies that foster openness and experimentation could harness AI’s full potential, while those clinging to old management styles might miss the boat entirely.

The Year of Reckoning?

So, what happens next? 2025 looms large. It could be the year AI makes good on its promise, with breakthroughs in fields as diverse as drug discovery and military defense. Or it could be the year the bubble finally bursts under the weight of unmet expectations.

History offers no certainties, but it does offer patterns. The dot-com bubble wasn’t just a story of irrational exuberance; it was also a story of real innovation that eventually found its footing. The internet did transform the world — just not in the exponential, uninterrupted path investors had hoped for. Perhaps AI is in for a similar treatment: a cataclysmic stock market crash that would hamper progress for a few years while at the same time sanitizing the industry by removing inefficient companies; then, only after a recovery, perhaps will AI make good on its many promises. Just like Pets.com was ahead of its time, so too maybe is the current AI hype train.

The hype may fade. Stocks may tumble. But beneath the surface, the technology could continue to mature, slowly and steadily finding its place in our lives. As the frenzy quiets down, we may discover that the most profound changes often happen in the spaces between bubbles — not with a pop, but with a quiet breath of reality.