Image credits: David Rix Eibonvale / Wiki Commons.

Thundereggs look like regular rocks from the outside, but contain intricate and colorful mineral patterns inside — often made of quartz, chalcedony, or agate. They are nodule-like rocks typically found in volcanic regions, and specifically, those with rhyolite lavas. They look a bit like geodes, but they’re not exactly geodes.

What type of rocks are thundereggs

There are three types of rock: igneous, metamorphic, and sedimentary. Thundereggs form through igneous processes.

Igneous rocks form from the solidification of molten rock material called magma. This process can occur either below the Earth’s surface, forming intrusive or plutonic igneous rocks like granite, or at the surface following a volcanic eruption, producing extrusive or volcanic igneous rocks like basalt. As magma cools, the minerals within it begin to crystallize and interlock to create solid rock.

Two double thundereggs from Richardson Ranch (was known as Priday Ranch), Madras, Oregon. Image via Wiki Commons.

The rate of cooling affects the size of the crystals that form: slower cooling beneath the surface allows for larger crystals, while rapid cooling at the surface results in finer-grained or glassy textures. The composition of the magma, including the amount of silica and the presence of various gases, also influences the types of minerals and textures found in the resulting igneous rocks.

Thundereggs specifically form in rhyolitic lava.

How thundereggs form

Rhyolitic lava flows are volcanic flows composed of rhyolite — a high-silica (over 70% SiO2) volcanic rock. This type of lava is known for its high viscosity and relatively low temperature. Rhyolitic lava flows are commonly found in continental volcanic regions, such as the Yellowstone Caldera in the United States.

The initial formation of a thunderegg begins with the cooling of rhyolitic lava. As the lava cools, gas bubbles are trapped within it, forming cavities or vesicles.

The next phase in the formation of thundereggs involves mineral-rich water seeping into the rhyolitic ash layers. As this water circulates through the volcanic material, it carries dissolved minerals like silica, quartz, and feldspar. When the conditions are just right, these minerals begin to precipitate out of the water and crystallize around the gas bubbles. The mineral composition of the solutions, along with the conditions under which they crystallize, determines the colors and patterns within the thunderegg.

A thunderegg agate from Falen Tree, Oregon, US. Image via Wiki Commons.

Thundereggs spend millions of years buried within volcanic deposits. Over time, geological forces such as tectonic activity and erosion bring them closer to the surface. Erosion, in particular, plays a crucial role. As wind and water wear away the surrounding volcanic rock, the denser thundereggs are gradually exposed.

In some cases, erosion can wear away the outer layers of the thundereggs themselves, revealing the intricate patterns inside. However, it often takes the intervention of human hands to fully appreciate their beauty. When cut and polished, thundereggs reveal a stunning array of colors and patterns that are as unique as fingerprints.

Thundereggs are not geodes

If you’re thinking that thundereggs seem similar to geodes — first of all, congrats, because they are pretty similar. But they’re not exactly the same thing.

Geodes typically have a hollow cavity lined with crystals. They form in sedimentary rocks like limestone, where mineral-rich water flows into cavities, depositing crystals over time.

Thundereggs, on the other hand, are solid throughout. Their formation is closely tied to volcanic activity and the crystallization of minerals within the gas bubbles of rhyolitic ash. This distinction makes thundereggs a fascinating subject for geologists and collectors alike.

For geologists, it’s not about the aesthetic appeal — thundereggs can hold significant scientific value. They offer insights into volcanic activity and the geological history of the regions where they are found. By studying the mineral composition and formation processes of thundereggs, geologists can reconstruct past volcanic events and better understand the earth’s geological timeline.

Where can you find thundereggs

If you’re interested in finding thundereggs, it’s not exactly the easiest thing, but it’s an intriguing geology quest.

Finding and extracting thundereggs requires knowledge of geology and a bit of luck. For instance, Oregon is renowned for its abundant thunderegg deposits. The state’s high desert regions, particularly near the towns of Madras and Prineville, are rich hunting grounds for these stones. The Baker Egg Mine in New Mexico is another prolific source of thundereggs. These thundereggs are known for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, often featuring hues of red, orange, and yellow.

Look for rounded, nodule-like formations embedded in the volcanic ash or soil. Carefully extract them from the surrounding material, taking care not to damage their interiors. Joining local rockhounding clubs or guided tours can also enhance your chances of successful thunderegg hunting. Make sure you don’t need a permit or you’re allowed to go rock hunting.

At the end of the day, thundereggs are more than just beautiful rocks; they are a testament to the complex geological processes that shape our planet. From their volcanic origins to their intricate crystallization, thundereggs capture a range of geological phenomena. It’s easy to be awed by the beauty of these rocks, but when you start to understand the processes that created them, you get a whole new appreciation for them.

